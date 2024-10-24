Veterans & Family Empowerment Day When: Sat. Nov 16, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Woonsocket Community Center 84 Social St. Woonsocket, RI Cost: Free





Join us at the Woonsocket Senior Center (84 Social St., Woonsocket, RI) for Veterans & Family Empowerment Day on Saturday, November 16th, from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for Veterans and their families to connect with a variety of resources designed to support their needs.

VA Providence will be on hand to discuss eligibility and enrollment, ensuring Veterans can access the healthcare they deserve.

Representatives from the Veteran Benefits Administration will also be available to assist with claims, helping to navigate the benefits process.



In addition to these valuable resources, employers will be present to assist Veterans in finding job opportunities, making this an all-encompassing event focused on empowerment and support.

Don’t miss this chance to gain valuable information and resources for Veterans and their families. We look forward to seeing you there!

