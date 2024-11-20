VA Providence PACT Act Event When: Sun. Dec 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: East Providence Elks Lodge 60 Berkeley Street East Providence, RI Cost: Free





Attention East Providence area Veterans!

Join us for a special PACT Event on Sunday, December 8th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the East Providence Elks Lodge (60 Berkeley St, East Providence, RI).

This is your opportunity to connect with the resources and benefits you’ve earned! Our VA Providence enrollment team, Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Inc, and the East Providence Elks Lodge Veterans Committee will be on-site to assist with:

VA Enrollment

Claims/Benefits Inquiries

Housing Needs

Don’t miss this chance to get answers, support, and access to the benefits you deserve. Let’s ensure every Veteran is taken care of!

Mark your calendars and share with your fellow Veterans!

