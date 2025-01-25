VA PROVIDENCE HOSTS SUCCESSFUL PACT ACT EVENT IN WOONSOCKET

PRESS RELEASE

January 25, 2025

Woonsocket , RI — The VA Providence Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Inc, and the Elks Lodge Veterans Committee, hosted a successful PACT Act outreach event on Saturday, January 25th.

The event took place at the Woonsocket Elks Lodge and provided Veterans with crucial information and support regarding enrollment, benefits, and resources.



The event, which ran from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, brought together dozens of Veterans from the community. Attendees had the opportunity to connect directly with VA Providence’s enrollment team and representatives from key organizations dedicated to serving Veterans.



“The turnout today was incredible, and it’s a testament to the commitment of our community to ensuring Veterans receive the care and benefits they’ve earned,” said Lawrence Connell, Director of the VA Providence Healthcare System. “By bringing these services directly to Veterans, we’re making it easier for them to access the support they need.”



The PACT Act, which expands healthcare eligibility and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, remains a vital topic for Veterans seeking to understand their options. Events like this ensure that no Veteran is left behind in accessing the resources they deserve.



For more information about the PACT Act or future events, please contact Justyn Charon at 401-678-9591 or visit Events | VA Providence health care | Veterans Affairs.



About VA Providence Healthcare System

The VA Providence Healthcare System is committed to providing exceptional healthcare and services to Veterans in Rhode Island and surrounding areas. With a focus on accessibility, innovation, and collaboration, VA Providence strives to honor the service of Veterans by delivering the care they’ve earned.