VA Providence to Host PACT Act Outreach Event in East Providence

PRESS RELEASE

December 5, 2024

Providence , RI — The VA Providence Healthcare System will host a PACT Act outreach event on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Providence Elks Lodge, located at 60 Berkeley St., East Providence.

This event aims to provide Veterans with direct access to resources and assistance, including VA enrollment, disability claims, and housing needs.



Representatives from VA Providence, the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), Veterans Inc., and the East Providence Elks Lodge Veterans Committee will be on-site to assist attendees. Veterans can:

• Enroll in VA healthcare with support from the VA Providence enrollment team.

• File or ask questions about disability claims and benefits with VBA representatives.

• Explore housing and support services through Veterans Inc. and other local organizations.



About the PACT Act

The PACT Act is a historic expansion of VA healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law offers access to care and benefits for thousands of Veterans who may not have previously qualified. The event is an opportunity for Veterans to learn more about the PACT Act and how it may apply to them.



“We are committed to ensuring every Veteran has access to the care and benefits they’ve earned,” said Lawrence Connell, Director of the VA Providence Healthcare System. “This outreach event is an important step in helping Veterans and their families understand and access the resources available to them.”



Veterans of all eras are encouraged to attend. Please bring a copy of your DD-214, if available.