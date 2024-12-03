Skip to Content

Join us for our Special Year-End Review Town Hall on Dec. 10 from 12-1 p.m.

When:

Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Cost:

Free

VA Puget Sound will hold a Veteran Tele Town Hall on Dec. 10, noon to 1 p.m.

During the meeting, VA Puget Sound, Veterans Benefits Administration, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and TriWest leadership will discuss year-end achievements, strategic priorities and what to expect for 2025. Veterans will also be able to participate in a Q&A session.

How to participate:

  • Phone: (866) 478-3406
  • Internet: access.live/VAPugetSound
  • Facebook: streamed on facebook.com/vapugetsound

