Join us for our Special Year-End Review Town Hall on Dec. 10 from 12-1 p.m.

When: Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT Where: Cost: Free





VA Puget Sound will hold a Veteran Tele Town Hall on Dec. 10, noon to 1 p.m.

During the meeting, VA Puget Sound, Veterans Benefits Administration, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and TriWest leadership will discuss year-end achievements, strategic priorities and what to expect for 2025. Veterans will also be able to participate in a Q&A session.

How to participate:

Phone: (866) 478-3406

Internet: access.live/VAPugetSound

Facebook: streamed on facebook.com/vapugetsound

Other VA events