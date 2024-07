Approved fields of study for the STEM Scholarship

The Department of Education’s Classification of Instructional Programs code for these fields of study is 51.

Field of study VA code Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences, General 51 Health and Wellness, General 51.0001 Chiropractic 51.01 Chiropractic 51.0101 Communication Disorders Sciences and Services 51.02 Communication Sciences and Disorders, General 51.0201 Audiology/Audiologist 51.0202 Speech-Language Pathology/Pathologist 51.0203 Audiology/Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathology/Pathologist 51.0204 Communication Disorders Sciences and Services, Other 51.0299 Dentistry 51.04 Dentistry 51.0401 Advanced/Graduate Dentistry and Oral Sciences 51.05 Dental Clinical Sciences, General 51.0501 Advanced General Dentistry 51.0502 Oral Biology and Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology 51.0503 Dental Public Health and Education 51.0504 Dental Materials 51.0505 Endodontics/Endodontology 51.0506 Oral/Maxillofacial Surgery 51.0507 Orthodontics/Orthodontology 51.0508 Pediatric Dentistry/Pedodontics 51.0509 Periodontics/Periodontology 51.051 Prosthodontics/Prosthodontology 51.0511 Digital Dentistry 51.0512 Geriatric Dentistry 51.0513 Implantology/Implant Dentistry 51.0514 Advanced/Graduate Dentistry and Oral Sciences, Other 51.0599 Dental Support Services and Allied Professions 51.06 Dental Assisting/Assistant 51.0601 Dental Hygiene/Hygienist 51.0602 Dental Laboratory Technology/Technician 51.0603 Dental Services and Allied Professions, Other 51.0699 Health and Medical Administrative Services 51.07 Health/Health Care Administration/Management 51.0701 Hospital and Health Care Facilities Administration/Management 51.0702 Health Unit Coordinator/Ward Clerk 51.0703 Health Unit Manager/Ward Supervisor 51.0704 Medical Office Management/Administration 51.0705 Health Information/Medical Records Administration/Administrator 51.0706 Health Information/Medical Records Technology/Technician 51.0707 Medical Transcription/Transcriptionist 51.0708 Medical Office Computer Specialist/Assistant 51.0709 Medical Office Assistant/Specialist 51.071 Medical/Health Management and Clinical Assistant/Specialist 51.0711 Medical Reception/Receptionist 51.0712 Medical Insurance Coding Specialist/Coder 51.0713 Medical Insurance Specialist/Medical Biller 51.0714 Health/Medical Claims Examiner 51.0715 Medical Administrative/Executive Assistant and Medical Secretary 51.0716 Medical Staff Services Technology/Technician 51.0717 Long Term Care Administration/Management 51.0718 Clinical Research Coordinator 51.0719 Regulatory Science/Affairs 51.072 Disease Registry Data Management 51.0721 Healthcare Innovation 51.0722 Healthcare Information Privacy Assurance and Security 51.0723 Health and Medical Administrative Services, Other 51.0799 Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services 51.08 Medical/Clinical Assistant 51.0801 Clinical/Medical Laboratory Assistant 51.0802 Occupational Therapist Assistant 51.0803 Pharmacy Technician/Assistant 51.0805 Physical Therapy Assistant 51.0806 Anesthesiologist Assistant 51.0809 Emergency Care Attendant (EMT Ambulance) 51.081 Pathology/Pathologist Assistant 51.0811 Respiratory Therapy Technician/Assistant 51.0812 Chiropractic Technician/Assistant 51.0813 Radiologist Assistant 51.0814 Lactation Consultant 51.0815 Speech-Language Pathology Assistant 51.0816 Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services, Other 51.0899 Allied Health Diagnostic, Intervention, and Treatment Professions 51.09 Cardiovascular Technology/Technologist 51.0901 Electrocardiograph Technology/Technician 51.0902 Electroneurodiagnostic/Electroencephalographic Technology/Technologist 51.0903 Emergency Medical Technology/Technician (EMT Paramedic) 51.0904 Nuclear Medical Technology/Technologist 51.0905 Perfusion Technology/Perfusionist 51.0906 Medical Radiologic Technology/Science - Radiation Therapist 51.0907 Respiratory Care Therapy/Therapist 51.0908 Surgical Technology/Technologist 51.0909 Diagnostic Medical Sonography/Sonographer and Ultrasound Technician 51.091 Radiologic Technology/Science - Radiographer 51.0911 Physician Assistant 51.0912 Athletic Training/Trainer 51.0913 Gene/Genetic Therapy 51.0914 Cardiopulmonary Technology/Technologist 51.0915 Radiation Protection/Health Physics Technician 51.0916 Polysomnography 51.0917 Hearing Instrument Specialist 51.0918 Mammography Technology/Technician 51.0919 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Technology/Technician 51.092 Hyperbaric Medicine Technology/Technician 51.0921 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Technology/Technician 51.0922 Orthopedic Technology/Technician 51.0923 Allied Health Diagnostic, Intervention, and Treatment Professions, Other 51.0999 Clinical/Medical Laboratory Science/Research and Allied Professions 51.1 Blood Bank Technology Specialist 51.1001 Cytotechnology/Cytotechnologist 51.1002 Hematology Technology/Technician 51.1003 Clinical/Medical Laboratory Technician 51.1004 Clinical Laboratory Science/Medical Technology/Technologist 51.1005 Ophthalmic Laboratory Technology/Technician 51.1006 Histologic Technology/Histotechnologist 51.1007 Histologic Technician 51.1008 Phlebotomy Technician/Phlebotomist 51.1009 Cytogenetics/Genetics/Clinical Genetics Technology/Technologist 51.101 Renal/Dialysis Technologist/Technician 51.1011 Sterile Processing Technology/Technician 51.1012 Clinical/Medical Laboratory Science and Allied Professions, Other 51.1099 Health/Medical Preparatory Programs 51.11 Pre-Dentistry Studies 51.1101 Pre-Medicine/Pre-Medical Studies 51.1102 Pre-Pharmacy Studies 51.1103 Pre-Nursing Studies 51.1105 Pre-Chiropractic Studies 51.1106 Pre-Occupational Therapy Studies 51.1107 Pre-Optometry Studies 51.1108 Pre-Physical Therapy Studies 51.1109 Pre-Art Therapy 51.111 Pre-Physician Assistant 51.1111 Health/Medical Preparatory Programs, Other 51.1199 Medicine 51.12 Medicine 51.1201 Osteopathic Medicine/Osteopathy 51.1202 Podiatric Medicine/Podiatry 51.1203 Medicine, Other 51.1299 Medical Clinical Sciences/Graduate Medical Studies 51.14 Medical Science/Scientist 51.1401 Clinical and Translational Science 51.1402 Pain Management 51.1403 Temporomandibular Disorders and Orofacial Pain 51.1404 Tropical Medicine 51.1405 Medical Clinical Sciences/Graduate Medical Studies, Other 51.1499 Mental and Social Health Services and Allied Professions 51.15 Substance Abuse/Addiction Counseling 51.1501 Psychiatric/Mental Health Services Technician 51.1502 Clinical/Medical Social Work 51.1503 Community Health Services/Liaison/Counseling 51.1504 Marriage and Family Therapy/Counseling 51.1505 Clinical Pastoral Counseling/Patient Counseling 51.1506 Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy 51.1507 Mental Health Counseling/Counselor 51.1508 Genetic Counseling/Counselor 51.1509 Infant/Toddler Mental Health Services 51.151 Medical Family Therapy/Therapist 51.1511 Hospice and Palliative Care 51.1512 Trauma Counseling 51.1513 Mental and Social Health Services and Allied Professions, Other 51.1599 Optometry 51.17 Optometry 51.1701 Ophthalmic and Optometric Support Services and Allied Professions 51.18 Opticianry/Ophthalmic Dispensing Optician 51.1801 Optometric Technician/Assistant 51.1802 Ophthalmic Technician/Technologist 51.1803 Orthoptics/Orthoptist 51.1804 Ophthalmic and Optometric Support Services and Allied Professions, Other 51.1899 Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Administration 51.2 Pharmacy 51.2001 Pharmacy Administration and Pharmacy Policy and Regulatory Affairs 51.2002 Pharmaceutics and Drug Design 51.2003 Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry 51.2004 Natural Products Chemistry and Pharmacognosy 51.2005 Clinical and Industrial Drug Development 51.2006 Pharmacoeconomics/Pharmaceutical Economics 51.2007 Clinical, Hospital, and Managed Care Pharmacy 51.2008 Industrial and Physical Pharmacy and Cosmetic Sciences 51.2009 Pharmaceutical Sciences 51.201 Pharmaceutical Marketing and Management 51.2011 Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Administration, Other 51.2099 Public Health 51.22 Public Health, General 51.2201 Environmental Health 51.2202 Health/Medical Physics 51.2205 Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene 51.2206 Public Health Education and Promotion 51.2207 Community Health and Preventive Medicine 51.2208 Maternal and Child Health 51.2209 International Public Health/International Health 51.221 Health Services Administration 51.2211 Behavioral Aspects of Health 51.2212 Patient Safety and Healthcare Quality 51.2213 Public Health Genetics 51.2214 Public Health, Other 51.2299 Rehabilitation and Therapeutic Professions 51.23 Rehabilitation and Therapeutic Professions, General 51.23 Art Therapy/Therapist 51.2301 Dance Therapy/Therapist 51.2302 Music Therapy/Therapist 51.2305 Occupational Therapy/Therapist 51.2306 Orthotist/Prosthetist 51.2307 Physical Therapy/Therapist 51.2308 Therapeutic Recreation/Recreational Therapy 51.2309 Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling/Counselor 51.231 Kinesiotherapy/Kinesiotherapist 51.2311 Assistive/Augmentative Technology and Rehabilitation Engineering 51.2312 Animal-Assisted Therapy 51.2313 Rehabilitation Science 51.2314 Drama Therapy/Therapist 51.2315 Horticulture Therapy/Therapist 51.2316 Play Therapy/Therapist 51.2317 Rehabilitation and Therapeutic Professions, Other 51.2399 Health Aides/Attendants/Orderlies 51.26 Health Aide 51.2601 Home Health Aide/Home Attendant 51.2602 Medication Aide 51.2603 Rehabilitation Aide 51.2604 Physical Therapy Technician/Aide 51.2605 Health Aides/Attendants/Orderlies, Other 51.2699 Medical Illustration and Informatics 51.27 Medical Illustration/Medical Illustrator 51.2703 Medical Informatics 51.2706 Medical Illustration and Informatics, Other 51.2799 Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services 51.31 Dietetics/Dietitian 51.3101 Clinical Nutrition/Nutritionist 51.3102 Dietetic Technician 51.3103 Dietitian Assistant 51.3104 Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services, Other 51.3199 Health Professions Education, Ethics, and Humanities 51.32 Bioethics/Medical Ethics 51.3201 Health Professions Education 51.3202 Nursing Education 51.3203 Medical/Health Humanities 51.3204 History of Medicine 51.3205 Arts in Medicine/Health 51.3206 Health Professions Education, Ethics, and Humanities, Other 51.3299 Alternative and Complementary Medicine and Medical Systems 51.33 Alternative and Complementary Medicine and Medical Systems, General 51.33 Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine 51.3301 Traditional Chinese Medicine and Chinese Herbology 51.3302 Naturopathic Medicine/Naturopathy 51.3303 Homeopathic Medicine/Homeopathy 51.3304 Ayurvedic Medicine/Ayurveda 51.3305 Holistic/Integrative Health 51.3306 Alternative and Complementary Medicine and Medical Systems, Other 51.3399 Alternative and Complementary Medical Support Services 51.34 Direct Entry Midwifery 51.3401 Alternative and Complementary Medical Support Services, Other 51.3499 Somatic Bodywork and Related Therapeutic Services 51.35 Massage Therapy/Therapeutic Massage 51.3501 Asian Bodywork Therapy 51.3502 Somatic Bodywork 51.3503 Somatic Bodywork and Related Therapeutic Services, Other 51.3599 Movement and Mind-Body Therapies and Education 51.36 Movement Therapy and Movement Education 51.3601 Yoga Teacher Training/Yoga Therapy 51.3602 Hypnotherapy/Hypnotherapist 51.3603 Movement and Mind-Body Therapies and Education, Other 51.3699 Energy and Biologically Based Therapies 51.37 Aromatherapy 51.3701 Herbalism/Herbalist 51.3702 Polarity Therapy 51.3703 Reiki 51.3704 Energy and Biologically Based Therapies, Other 51.3799 Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research and Clinical Nursing 51.38 Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse 51.3801 Nursing Administration 51.3802 Adult Health Nurse/Nursing 51.3803 Nurse Anesthetist 51.3804 Family Practice Nurse/Nursing 51.3805 Maternal/Child Health and Neonatal Nurse/Nursing 51.3806 Nurse Midwife/Nursing Midwifery 51.3807 Nursing Science 51.3808 Pediatric Nurse/Nursing 51.3809 Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse/Nursing 51.381 Public Health/Community Nurse/Nursing 51.3811 Perioperative/Operating Room and Surgical Nurse/Nursing 51.3812 Clinical Nurse Specialist 51.3813 Critical Care Nursing 51.3814 Occupational and Environmental Health Nursing 51.3815 Emergency Room/Trauma Nursing 51.3816 Nursing Practice 51.3818 Palliative Care Nursing 51.3819 Clinical Nurse Leader 51.382 Geriatric Nurse/Nursing 51.3821 Women’s Health Nurse/Nursing 51.3822 Forensic Nursing 51.3824 Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research and Clinical Nursing, Other 51.3899 Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing and Nursing Assistants 51.39 Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse Training 51.3901 Nursing Assistant/Aide and Patient Care Assistant/Aide 51.3902 Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing and Nursing Assistants, Other 51.3999 Health Professions and Related Clinical Sciences, Other 51.99 Health Professions and Related Clinical Sciences, Other 51.9999