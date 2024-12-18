Skip to Content

C-123 aircraft Agent Orange exposure and disability compensation

If you had regular contact with C-123 aircraft while serving as an active-duty service member or Reservist, you may be eligible for VA disability compensation. Find out if your unit or Air Force specialty code qualifies.

Active-duty units

Unit Base location Service dates 1st Special Operations Wing (SOW) Hurlburt Auxiliary Field, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida 1970 to 1973 24th Special Operations Wing (SOW) Howard Air Force Base, Panama 1970 to 1973 51st Air Base Wing (ABW) Osan Air Base, South Korea 1970 to 1973 56th Air Base Wing (ABW) Luke Air Force Base, Arizona 1970 to 1973 309th Special Operations Squadron (SOS) Tainan Air Field, Taiwan 1969 to 1970 310th Special Operations Squadron (SOS) Tainan Air Field, Taiwan 1969 to 1970 405th Fighter Wing (FW) Clark Air Force Base, Philippines 1969 to 1970 4410th Combat Crew Tactical Wing (CCTW) Hurlburt Auxiliary Field, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida 1970 to 1973 4500th Air Base Wing (ABW) Langley Air Force Base, Virginia 1962 to 1963, 1970 to 1973

Reserve units

Unit Base Location Service Dates 74th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES) Westover Air Force Base and Hanscom Field, Massachusetts 1972 to 1982 355th Tactical Airlift Squadron (TAS) Lockbourne/Rickenbacker Air Force Base, Ohio 1969 to 1986 356th Tactical Airlift Squadron (TAS) Lockbourne/Rickenbacker Air Force Base, Ohio 1969 to 1986 731st Tactical Airlift Squadron (TAS) Westover Air Force Base and Hanscom Field, Massachusetts 1972 to 1982 758th Airlift Squadron (AS) Pittsburgh International Airport, Pennsylvania 1972 to 1982 901st Organizational Maintenance Squadron (OMS) Westover Air Force Base and Hanscom Field, Massachusetts 1972 to 1982 911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES) Pittsburgh International Airport, Pennsylvania 1972 to 1982 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMS) Pittsburgh International Airport, Pennsylvania 1972 to 1982 4413th Combat Crew Tactical Wing (CCTW) Lockbourne/Rickenbacker Air Force Base, Ohio 1969 to 1986

Air Force specialty codes

These specialty codes help identify enlisted members and officers who may have had regular contact with C-123 aircraft between 1969 and 1986.

Note: Your specialty code number may have changed. We’ll accept any relevant evidence showing that you had regular contact with C-123 aircraft.

Enlisted members

You may be eligible for disability compensation if you served as an enlisted member under any of these specialty codes:

  • Aircrew Life Support Specialist: codes 1220-1229, or
  • Aircraft Maintenance Specialist/Flight Technicians: codes 4313-4359, or
  • Flight Engineer/Aircraft Loadmaster: codes 1130-1149

Officers

You may be eligible for disability compensation if you served as an officer under either of these specialty codes:

  • Flight Nurse: codes 9761-9766, or
  • Pilot/Copilot, Transport and Tactical Airlift: codes 1043-1055
