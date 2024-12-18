C-123 aircraft Agent Orange exposure and disability compensation

Air Force specialty codes

These specialty codes help identify enlisted members and officers who may have had regular contact with C-123 aircraft between 1969 and 1986.

Note: Your specialty code number may have changed. We’ll accept any relevant evidence showing that you had regular contact with C-123 aircraft.

Enlisted members

You may be eligible for disability compensation if you served as an enlisted member under any of these specialty codes:

Aircrew Life Support Specialist: codes 1220-1229, or

Aircraft Maintenance Specialist/Flight Technicians: codes 4313-4359, or

Flight Engineer/Aircraft Loadmaster: codes 1130-1149

Officers

You may be eligible for disability compensation if you served as an officer under either of these specialty codes: