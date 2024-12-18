C-123 aircraft Agent Orange exposure and disability compensation
If you had regular contact with C-123 aircraft while serving as an active-duty service member or Reservist, you may be eligible for VA disability compensation. Find out if your unit or Air Force specialty code qualifies.
Active-duty units
Reserve units
Air Force specialty codes
These specialty codes help identify enlisted members and officers who may have had regular contact with C-123 aircraft between 1969 and 1986.
Note: Your specialty code number may have changed. We’ll accept any relevant evidence showing that you had regular contact with C-123 aircraft.
Enlisted members
You may be eligible for disability compensation if you served as an enlisted member under any of these specialty codes:
- Aircrew Life Support Specialist: codes 1220-1229, or
- Aircraft Maintenance Specialist/Flight Technicians: codes 4313-4359, or
- Flight Engineer/Aircraft Loadmaster: codes 1130-1149
Officers
You may be eligible for disability compensation if you served as an officer under either of these specialty codes:
- Flight Nurse: codes 9761-9766, or
- Pilot/Copilot, Transport and Tactical Airlift: codes 1043-1055