Can I use my VA education benefits to pay for preparatory courses?

Yes. You can use your VA education benefits to pay for courses that help you prepare for admissions tests required for college or graduate school. These “prep courses” help you prepare for tests like the SAT, the ACT, and others.

First, contact your state approving agency and ask them to approve your prep course. The National Association of State Approving Agencies (NASAA) has a list of contacts by state.

Find your state approving agency on the NASAA website

Then, after you sign up for the prep course, ask the certifying official at the school or other educational program provider to submit an enrollment certification to us. If the prep course is at a school, you can usually find the school certifying official in the registrar’s or financial aid office.

Note: You must have already applied and been approved for benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill, the Montgomery GI Bill, or Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance.

