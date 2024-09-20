Career resources for military and surviving spouses

Am I eligible for SECO services?

You may be eligible for these services if you meet one of these requirements.

One of these must be true:

You are the spouse of an active-duty, National Guard, or Reserve service member in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, or Air Force.

You are the spouse of a service member who has been separated from active duty, National Guard, or Reserves for less than 180 days.

You are the surviving spouse of a service member who died while on active duty.

What services does SECO offer?

Through the Department of Defense’s Spouse Education Career Opportunities (SECO) program, spouses can use government-sponsored career and education resources, take advantage of networking opportunities, and work with employment counselors. SECO also partners with the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) scholarship program. These organizations and others (such as Blue Star Families) offer assistance for spouses interested in the following:

Connecting with employers committed to hiring military spouses

Pursuing additional education and/or training

Go to the SECO website to learn more about the program

Go to the MSEP website for career and education opportunities

Go to the SECO website to learn more about the MyCAA scholarship program

Go to the Blue Star Families' website to learn more about assistance for spouses

How do I register for SECO services?

You’ll use your DS Logon username and password to register for SECO. This is the same username and password you’ll use for online services like TRICARE. If you don’t have a DS Logon account, you can register for one now.

Go to My Access Center to register for a DS Logon account

What if I want to start my own business?

If entrepreneurship interests you, learn about everything from start-up costs to business, accounting, and financial assistance with three programs: SCORE, the Small Business Administration (SBA), and Entrepreneurship Boot Camp.

Learn more about starting a business on the SCORE website

Learn more about starting a business on the SBA website

Learn more about starting a business with the Entrepreneurship Boot Camp program

What other programs can I participate in?