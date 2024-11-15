Getting care through CHAMPVA

Yes. We cover prescription medications through Meds by Mail and local pharmacies.

For non-urgent prescriptions you take regularly, you can use Meds by Mail. We’ll mail your medications to your home. You won’t pay any costs out of pocket.

Learn more about Meds by Mail

Note: If you have other health insurance with prescription coverage, you can’t use Meds by Mail. This includes prescription coverage through Medicare.

For urgent prescriptions, you can go to a local pharmacy in the OptumRx network. You’ll need to pay 25% of the cost of prescriptions through OptumRx.

Learn about prescription coverage on the OptumRx website

If you go to a pharmacy that’s not in the OptumRx network, you’ll need to pay out of pocket for the prescription. Then you can file a claim for reimbursement. We’ll pay you back for 75% of the cost.

Note: You’ll need to pay the full cost for urgent prescriptions until you meet your annual deductible of $50 (or $100 maximum for your family).