How to file a claim for spina bifida or other birth defects

What to know before you file a claim

We encourage you to ask your provider to bill us directly for all treatment and services. If the provider agrees to accept payment through the SBHCBP or CWVV programs, they can’t bill you for the difference between the amount they charge and the VA allowable amount (the amount we allow for that care).

If you do pay for care yourself, you can file a claim to ask us to pay you back (also called reimbursement). But we’ll limit our payment to the VA allowable amount. This may be lower than the amount that you paid.

Time limits for filing a claim

You must file your claim within 1 year of when you got the care.

If you stayed in a hospital for care, you must file your claim within 1 year of when you left the hospital.