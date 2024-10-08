How to protect your identity and your VA benefits from scammers

If you get a call from someone who says they represent VA—or any government agency or company—hang up. You need to make sure that the reason for the call is legitimate.



Be even more suspicious of any caller who asks for a payment if you haven’t already gotten a written notice in the mail about it. And never rely on the telephone numbers on your caller ID alone. Scammers can change the telephone number to make a call appear to come from a different person or place.



To verify that you’re talking to someone from VA, call a phone number listed on our official VA.gov website. You may also be able to find the phone number on your benefit or account statement.

Find VA contact information