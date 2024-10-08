How to protect your identity and your VA benefits from scammers
The Federal Trade Commission estimated that in 2022 alone, Veterans reported $292 million in losses to fraud. And this number represents only detected fraud. Keep reading on this page to learn how to protect your identity—and your VA benefits—when applying for and managing your VA benefits and health care.
Tips for applying for and managing VA benefits
- Only use the official VA.gov website to file online benefit claims or download PDF benefit applications. If you see or hear an ad telling you to go to another site, that could be a scam. You’ll find everything you need on VA.gov. You can also get help with applications at a VA regional office or health facility. We’ll help you gather the evidence you need to support your claim or application. And we’ll never charge you any fees to apply for VA benefits or health care. Find a local VA facility
- Use an account that meets modern security standards when you sign in to VA websites and apps. Both Login.gov and ID.me accounts meet these standards, including multifactor authentication (MFA). Learn how to create a secure sign-in account
- Use strong passwords that are unique for each account. Use a long, random mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters for each one. And use a password manager to organize your passwords. A password manager is a tool that can generate complex passwords and store them securely so you don’t have to remember them.
- Monitor your benefits and finances. Read VA notifications about your direct deposit and personal contact information. And monitor your direct deposits and your bank accounts regularly.
Tips for communicating with VA and people who claim to represent VA
- Be cautious of emails and text messages about VA benefits. Don’t select links or download attachments unless you’re sure who the sender is. To check a link before selecting it, hover your cursor or assistive device over the link. Read or listen to the URL to make sure the link goes to the destination you’re expecting. We’ll always send you to an official VA.gov website.
- Confirm that any representative you work with is accredited by us. It’s not legal for a company or person to prepare, present, or prosecute VA benefit claims without the proper VA recognition. Accredited representatives are individuals we trust to provide you with responsible, qualified representation on your VA benefit claims. If you want to get help from an accredited Veterans Service Organization (VSO), claims agent, or attorney, we can help you confirm their accreditation. Get help from an accredited representative or VSO
- Be cautious of aggressive companies. These companies may try to pressure you by contacting you often to ask you to sign their contract. Sometimes these companies insist that “you must act now or lose your chance for benefits.” Don’t sign a contract agreeing to pay an unauthorized company a percentage of your benefit payments in exchange for their help with your VA claim. And never sign a blank form that someone says they’ll fill out for you later.
- Be cautious of companies that say they’re contacting you on behalf of VA. These companies sometimes claim to have a special relationship with VA. Don’t give out any personal information until you can confirm that the person asking for the information is who they say they are. If you get a message and you’re not sure it’s legitimate, call us at
(TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.
Common questions about scams
- Make sure the email has the official VA seal.
- Make sure the email is from an official VA.gov address. Our trusted partners, like Login.gov, will send you emails only from their official email address.
- Check for poor spelling or grammar. These can be signs of a scam.
- Hover your cursor or assistive device over any links without selecting them. Read or listen to the URL to make sure the link goes to the destination you’re expecting. We’ll always send you to VA.gov or another official website (like Login.gov).
- Be careful what you download. Never open an email attachment from someone you don’t know. Be wary of email attachments forwarded to you.
- Be suspicious of emails marked “urgent.” We’ll never pressure or threaten you in an email.
- Be suspicious of emails asking for personal information like your Social Security number. We’ll never ask you to share personal information in an email. Instead, we’ll send you to VA.gov or provide a phone number you can call to update your information.
- For scams related to VA health care, call us at 866-842-4357. We’re here 24/7.
- For scams related to VA benefits, call us at 833-388-7233. We’re here 24/7.
- For scams not related to VA, call the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 877-382-4357. Or contact the FTC online. Report fraud on the FTC website
- You didn’t ask for the call and a computer-generated voice asks you to press a number to speak with someone. If this happens, hang up. These types of calls are almost always scams.
- The caller asks for personal information, like your Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, or bank account number.
- The caller claims to be from a government agency, like the IRS or the Social Security Administration. The caller warns you about an issue related to your Social Security number or other personal information.
- The caller demands immediate payment. Often scammers ask you to pay through a payment app or service, gift card, prepaid debit card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, bank transfer or payment, or money order. The caller may encourage you to move your money to a “protected” bank account.
- The caller threatens to arrest you or have your utilities cut off if you don’t pay.
- The caller claims you’ll face legal action unless you do what they say. Then the caller asks for payment or a money transfer.
If you get a call from someone who says they represent VA—or any government agency or company—hang up. You need to make sure that the reason for the call is legitimate.
Be even more suspicious of any caller who asks for a payment if you haven’t already gotten a written notice in the mail about it. And never rely on the telephone numbers on your caller ID alone. Scammers can change the telephone number to make a call appear to come from a different person or place.
To verify that you’re talking to someone from VA, call a phone number listed on our official VA.gov website. You may also be able to find the phone number on your benefit or account statement.
Take these steps right away:
- Stop all contact with the scammer who contacted you.
- Save all information or messages from the scammer in case you need to take legal action.
- If you provided financial information, like your bank account number or credit card number, contact your bank or credit card company right away. They may be able to help you cancel a transaction or get your money back.
- If you sent the scammer a gift card or money transfer, report the scam to the issuer. They might be able to help you stop the transaction. Find their contact information by visiting their website.
- If you provided personal information, like your Social Security number, you may be at risk of identity theft. Report identify theft and get a recovery plan on identitytheft.gov
- Check your credit report and financial accounts for any unusual activity. Consider placing a freeze on your credit.
- Adjust your mobile settings to block spam calls, texts, and emails.