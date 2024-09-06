How to verify your identity for your ID.me account

Gather what you'll need to complete the process.

Here's what you must have:

Your ID.me username (your email address) and password, and

username (your email address) and password, Access to the method you set up for multifactor authentication (MFA)—like your passkey, mobile or landline phone, authenticator app, or security key, and

Your U.S. driver’s license, state-issued ID, passport, passport card, or other accepted ID documents, and

Your Social Security number, and

A smartphone with a camera or a computer with internet access

Here's what you'll need to have to verify through the self-service option:

A U.S. phone number with a plan that's in your name

Note: If you don't have a U.S. driver's license, state-issued ID, passport, or passport card—or if you don't have a U.S. phone number with a plan in your name—you'll need to verify your identity on a video call with a trusted ID.me agent. You'll need accepted primary and secondary documents.

Learn about accepted primary and secondary documents on the ID.me website

Don't have an ID.me account yet?

Learn how to create your ID.me account now