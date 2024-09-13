If I return to active duty, will I still get VA disability payments?

No. As a service member getting active-duty pay, you’re not eligible to continue to receive your VA disability compensation and pension benefit payments.

Tell us as soon as you know you’ll be returning to active duty so you can avoid debt from VA benefit overpayments. You can call us at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you’ve already returned to active duty, we encourage you to call us now to reduce the amount of overpayment you’ll need to pay back.