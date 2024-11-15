Meds by Mail for CHAMPVA and other family member programs

How Meds by Mail works

Meds by Mail is for non-urgent prescription medications you take regularly. We’ll mail your medications to your home. You won’t pay any costs out of pocket.

For urgent prescriptions, you can go to local pharmacies in the OptumRx network. Learn how your program covers urgent prescriptions and other types of care:

Covered medications

We cover generic prescription medications and certain brand-name prescription medications through Meds by Mail. We don’t cover certain types of controlled substances, including many opioid pain medications.

To find out if your medication is available, call us at or (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Find examples of common medications we cover through Meds by Mail

Note: We can’t mail insulin or other refrigerated medications to a PO box. And we can’t mail refrigerated medications to most addresses outside the continental United States—except for Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.