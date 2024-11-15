Meds by Mail for CHAMPVA and other family member programs
If you have CHAMPVA or VA benefits for spina bifida or certain other birth defects, you may be able to get prescription medications through Meds by Mail. Learn how to use Meds by Mail.
Who can use Meds by Mail
To use Meds by Mail, you must be enrolled in one of these programs:
- Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), or
- Children of Women Vietnam Veterans Health Care Benefits Program (CWVV), or
- Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP)
Note: If you have CHAMPVA and you also have other health insurance with prescription coverage, you can’t use Meds by Mail.
How Meds by Mail works
Meds by Mail is for non-urgent prescription medications you take regularly. We’ll mail your medications to your home. You won’t pay any costs out of pocket.
For urgent prescriptions, you can go to local pharmacies in the OptumRx network. Learn how your program covers urgent prescriptions and other types of care:
- Learn about getting urgent prescriptions and other care through CHAMPVA
- Learn about getting urgent prescriptions and other care through the SBHCBP or CWVV programs
Covered medications
We cover generic prescription medications and certain brand-name prescription medications through Meds by Mail. We don’t cover certain types of controlled substances, including many opioid pain medications.
To find out if your medication is available, call us at
Find examples of common medications we cover through Meds by Mail
Note: We can’t mail insulin or other refrigerated medications to a PO box. And we can’t mail refrigerated medications to most addresses outside the continental United States—except for Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
How to get a new prescription through Meds by Mail
The fastest way to request a new prescription is through your provider. You can also request a prescription by mail. New prescriptions may take up to 21 days for processing and delivery.
Option 1: Through your provider
Ask your provider to use their electronic prescribing system to prescribe the medication. Tell your provider to select “Meds by Mail CHAMPVA” as the pharmacy name and 5204437 as the pharmacy ID.
Option 2: By mail
Ask your provider to write you a prescription for a 90-day supply with refills. You must send the original prescription. We can’t accept copies.
Make sure the prescription includes this information:
- Your full legal name, last 4 digits of your Social Security number, date of birth, and mailing address
- Provider’s full name, phone number, and mailing address
Mail the prescription to this address:
Meds by Mail
PO Box 331178
Murfreesboro, TN 37133
How to refill a prescription
The fastest ways to refill your prescriptions are online or by phone. Online and phone refills may take up to 10 days for processing and delivery. If you refill by mail, it may take up to 15 days for processing and delivery.
Option 1: Online
You can refill and track your prescriptions using our online tool.
Refill your prescription online now
Option 2: By phone
Call our automated refill line at 888-370-1699 (TTY: 711). You can call 24/7.
You’ll need to provide your full Social Security number and your prescription number.
Option 3: By mail
We send you a bar-coded refill slip with each prescription delivery. Mail the refill slip to this address:
Meds by Mail
PO Box 331178
Murfreesboro, TN 37133
We recommend mailing in your refill slips as soon as you get each prescription delivery.
How to renew a prescription if you need more refills
If your prescription expires or you run out of refills, call us at
How to contact us if you have questions
For questions about your eligibility to use Meds by Mail, call us at
For other questions about Meds by Mail, call us at