Prescription medications covered through Meds by Mail
The Meds by Mail program mails non-urgent prescription medications to your home. Keep reading to find examples of common medications and supplies you can get through Meds by Mail. And learn how to confirm if we cover your medication or supply.
How to confirm if we cover your medication or supply
Check the example lists of covered medications and supplies on this page. Medications are listed alphabetically by brand name. Medications without a brand name are listed by the generic name.
Note: These are not complete lists of the thousands of medications and supplies that we cover. These are only common examples.
Medications that start with letters A to C
Medications that start with A
- Abilify (Aripiprazole) tablets, injection
- Accolate (zafirlukast) tablets
- Accupril (quinapril) tablets
- Aceon (perindopril) tablets
- Acetasol HC (acetic acid/hydrocortisone) ear solution
- Acetic Acid irrigation solution
- Acetylcysteine inhalation solution
- Aciphex (rabeprazole) tablets
- Actemra (tocilizumab) injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Actonel (risedronate) tablets
- Actoplus MET (metformin/pioglitazone) tablets
- Actos (pioglitazone) tablets
- Acular (ketorolac) eye drops
- Aczone (dapsone) gel
- Adalat CC (nifedipine) tablets
- Adrenalin (epinephrine) injection
- Advair (fluticasone/salmeterol) inhaler
- Afinitor (everolimus) tablets
- Aggrenox (aspirin/dipyridamole) capsules
- Agrylin (anagrelide) capsules
- Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Airduo (fluticasone/salmeterol) inhaler
- Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Akarpine (pilocarpine) eye drops
- AK-Poly-Bac (bacitracin/polmyxin) eye ointment
- Albenza (albendazole) tablets
- Aldactazide (hydrochlorothiazide/spironolactone) tablets
- Aldactone (spironolactone) tablets
- Aldara (imiquimod) cream
- Alecensa (alectinib) capsules
- Aleve (naproxen) tablets
- Alomide (lodoxamide) eye drops
- Alphagan p (brimonidine) eye drops
- Alrex (loteprednol) eye drops
- Altace (ramipril) capsules
- Altavera (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel) tablets
- Altoprev (lovastatin) tablets
- Alvesco (ciclesonide) inhaler
- Alyacen (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone) tablets
- Amaryl (glimepiride) tablets
- Ambien (zolpidem) tablets
- Amerge (naratriptan) tablets
- Amicar (aminocaproic acid) tablets
- Amitiza (lubiprostone) capsules
- Amlactin (ammonium lactate) lotion
- Ampyra (dalfampridine) tablets
- Anafranil (clomipramine) capsules
- Anaspaz (hyoscyamine) ODT
- Androgel (testosterone) gel
- Anoro Ellipta (umeclidinium/vilanterol) inhaler
- Ansaid (flurbiprofen) tablets
- Antabuse (disulfiram) tablets
- Antagon (ganirelix) injection
- Antivert (meclizine) tablets
- Anucort-HC (hydrocortisone) cream
- Apidra (insulin glulisine) injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Apokyn (apomorphine) injection
- Apresoline (hydralazine) tablets
- Apri (desogestrel/ethinyl estradiol) tablets
- Apriso (mesalamine) capsules
- Aptiom (eslicarbazepine) tablets
- Aransep (darbepoetin) injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Arava (leflunomide) tablets
- Aricept (donepezil) tablets, ODT
- Arimidex (anastrozole) tablets
- Arixtra (fondaparinux) injection
- Armour Thyroid (dessicated thyroid) tablets
- Aromasin (exemestane) tablets
- Artane (trihexyphenidyl) tablets
- Arthrotec (diclofenac/misoprostol) tablets
- Asacol HD (mesalamine) tablets
- Asmanex (mometasone) inhaler
- Astepro (azelastine) nasal spray
- Atacand (candesartan) tablets
- Atacand HCT (candesartan/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets
- Atarax (hydroxyzine) tablets
- Atelvia (risedronate) tablets
- Ativan (lorazepam) tablets
- Atripla (efavirenz/emtricitabine/tenofovir) tablets
- Atropine eye drops
- Atrove (ipratropium) inhaler, nasal spray
- Aubagio (teriflunomide) tablets
- Augmentin (amoxicillin/clav) tablets
- Auryxia (ferric citrate) tablets
- Austedo (deutetrabenazine) tablets
- Avapro HCT (hydrochlorothiazide/irbesartan) tablets
- Avapro (irbesartan) tablets
- Avlosulfon (dapsone) tablets
- Avodart (dutasteride) tablets
- Avonex (interferon beta-1a) injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Axert (almotriptan) tablets
- Aygestin (norethindrone acetate) tablets
- Ayuna (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel) tablets
- Azelex (azelaic) cream
- Azilect (rasagiline) tablets
- Azopt (brinzolamide) eye drops
- Azor (amlodipine/olmesartan) tablets
- Azulfidine (sulfasalazine) tablets
Medications that start with B
- Bactroban (Mupirocin): ointment
- Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim): tablets, oral suspension
- Bactroban (mupirocin): ointment
- Baqsimi (glucagon): nasal spray
- Baraclude (entecavir): tablets, oral solution
- Basaglar (insulin glargine): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Belbuca (buprenorphine): buccal film
- Belsomra (suvorexant): tablets
- Benemid (probenecid): tablets
- Benicar HCT (hydrochlorothiazide/olmesartan): tablets
- Benicar (olmesartan): tablets
- Benlysta (belimumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Bentyl (dicyclomine): tablets, capsules, oral solution
- Bepreve (bepotastine): eye drops
- Betagan (levobunolol): eye drops
- Betapace (sotalol): tablets
- Beta-Val (betamethasone valerate): cream, ointment, lotion, topical aerosol
- Bevespi Aerosphere (formoterol/glycopyrronium): inhaler
- Biaxin (clarithromycin): tablets
- Bidil (hydralazine/isosorbide): tablets
- Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenvofir alaf): tablets
- Bleph 10 (sulfacetamide): eye drops
- Boniva (ibandronate): tablets
- Bosulif (bosutinib): tablets
- Braftovi (encorafenib): capsules
- Breo Ellipta (fluticasone/vilanterol): inhaler
- Brethine (terbutaline): tablets
- Breztri (budesonide/glycopyrrolate/fomoterol): inhaler
- Brilinta (ticagrelor): tablets
- Briviact (brivaracetam): tablets
- Brovana (arformoterol): inhalation solution
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Brukinsa (zanubrutinib): capsules
- Bumex (bumetanide): tablets
- Buspar (buspirone): tablets
- Butrans (buprenorphine): topical patch
- Bydureon (exenatide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Byetta (exenatide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Bystolic (nebivolol): tablets
Medications that start with C
- Cabenuva (rilpivirine): tablets
- Cabometyx (cabozantinib): tablets
- Calan (verapamil): tablets
- Calan SR (verapamil): tablets
- Calquence (acalabrutinib): tablets, capsules
- Camila (norethindrone acetate): tablets
- Campral (acamprosate): tablets
- Camrese (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Canasa (mesalamine): rectal suppository
- Capoten (captopril): tablets
- Carafate (sucralfate): tablets, oral suspension
- Carbatrol (carbamazepine): capsules
- Cardizem (diltiazem): capsules
- Cardizem LA (diltiazem): tablets
- Cardizem SR (diltiazem): capsules
- Cardura (doxazosin): tablets
- Cartia XT (diltiazem): capsules
- Casodex (bicalutamide): tablets
- Catapres (clonidine): tablets
- Catapres TTS (clonidine): topical patch
- Caverject Impluse (alprostadil): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Ceftin (cefuroxime): tablets
- Celebrex (celecoxib): capsules
- Celexa (citalopram): tablets, oral solution
- Cellcept (mycophenolate): tablets, capsules
- Cequa (cyclosporine): eye drops
- Chantix (varenicline): tablets
- Cialis (tadalafil): tablets
- Ciclodan (ciclopirox): cream, topical solution
- Cimzia (certolizumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Cipro (ciprofloxacin opth): eye drops
- Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin/dexamethasone): ear suspension
- Clarinex (desloratadine): tablets
- Cleocin (clindamycin): capsules, gel
- Climara (estradiol [once weekly patch]): topical patch
- Clinoril (sulindac): tablets
- Clobex (clobetasol): lotion, topical spray, topical solution, topical shampoo
- Clomid (clomiphene): tablets
- Clostid (colestipol): tablets, powder
- Cogentin (benztropine): tablets
- Colazal (balsalazide): capsules
- Col-Benemid (colchicine/probenecid): tablets
- Colcrys (colchicine): tablets
- Combigan (brimonidine/timolol): eye drops
- Combipatch (estradiol/norethindrone): topical patch
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Combivent (albuterol/ipratropium): inhaler
- Combivir (lamivudine/zidovudine): tablets
- Complera (complera): tablets
- Compro (prochlorperazine): rectal suppository, tablets, capsules
- Comtan (entacapone): tablets
- Condylox (podofilox): topical solution
- Copaxone (glatiramer): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can’t be shipped to a PO Box.
- Cordran tape (flurandrenolide tape): tape
- Coreg (carvedilol): tablets
- Corgard (nadolol): tablets
- Corlanor (ivabradine): tablets
- Cortef (hydrocortisone): tablets
- Cortisporin (hydrocortisone/neomycin/polymyxin): ear ointment, ear suspension
- Cosentyx (secukinumab): injection
- Cosopt (dorzolamine/timolol): eye drops
- Coumadin (warfarin): tablets
- Covaryx (estrogen, esterified/methyltestosterone): tablets
- Cozaar (losartan): tablets
- Creon (pancrelipase): capsules
- Cresemba (isavuconazonium): capsules
- Crestor (rosuvastatin): tablets
- Cryselle (ethinyl estradiol/norgestrel): tablets
- Cuprimine (penicillamine): capsules
- Cutivate (fluticasone): cream
- Cyanocobalamin (B12): injection
- Cyclogyl (cyclopentolate): eye drops
- Cycloset (bromocriptine): tablets
- Cymbalta (duloxetine): capsules
- Cytomel (liothyronine): tablets
- Cytotec (misoprostol): tablets
- Cytoxan (cyclophosphamide): capsules
Medications that start with letters D to F
Medications that start with D
- Daklinza (daclatasvir): tablets
- Daliresp (roflumilast): tablets
- Danocrine (danazol): capsules
- Dantrium (dantrolene): capsules
- Dasetta (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone): tablets
- Daypro (oxaprozin): tablets
- DDAVP (desmopressin): nasal spray, tablets
- Declomycin (demeclocycline): tablets
- Delatestry (testosterone): injection
- Deltasone (prednisone): tablets
- Delzicol (mesalamine): capsules
- Demadex (torsemide): tablets
- Denavir (penciclovir): cream
- Depakene (valproic): capsules, oral syrup
- Depakote (divalproex acid): tablets, capsules
- Dermazene (hydrocortisone/iodoquinol): cream
- Descovy (emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide): tablets
- Desowen (desonide): cream, ointment, lotion
- Desyrel (trazodone): tablets
- Detrol LA (tolterodine): capsules
- Detrol (tolterodine): tablets
- Dexilant (dexlansoprazole): capsules
- Diamox (acetazolamide): tablets, capsules
- Differin (adapalene): cream, gel
- Difulcan (fluconazole): tablets
- Digitek (digoxin): tablets
- Dilantin (phenytoin): capsules, chewable tablets, oral suspension
- Diovan HCT (hydrochlorothiazide/valsartan): tablets
- Diovan (valsartan): tablets
- Dipentum (olsalazine): capsules
- Diprolene (betamethasone dipropionate): cream, ointment, gel, lotion
- Disalcid (salsalate): tablets
- Ditropan XL (oxybutynin): tablets
- Dolobid (diflunisal): tablets
- Dostinex (cabergoline): tablets
- Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine): tablets
- Dovonex (calcipotriene): cream, topical solution
- Drisdol (ergocalciferol): capsules
- Droxia (hydroxyurea): capsules
- Drysol (aluminum chloride hexahydrate): deodorant
- Duexis (famotidine/ibuprofen): tablets
- Dulera (formoterol/mometasone): inhaler
- Duoneb (albuterol/ipratropium): inhalation solution
- Dupixent (dupilumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Durezol (difluprednate): eye emulsion
- Duricef (cefadroxil): capsules
- Dycill (dicloxacillin): capsules
- Dymista (azelastine/fluticasone): nasal spray
- Dynacirc (isradipine): capsules
- Dyrenium (triamterene): capsules
Medications that start with E
- Edarbi (azilsartan): tablets
- Edarbyclor (azilartan/chlorthalidone): tablets
- Edecrin (ethacrynic acid): tablets
- Edex (alprostadil): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Eemt (estrogen, esterified/methyltestosterone): tablets
- Effexor (venlafaxine): tablets
- Effexor XR (venlafaxine): tablets
- Effient (prasugrel): tablets
- Efudex (fluorouracil): cream, topical solution
- Elavil (amitriptyline): tablets
- Elestat (epinastine): eye drops
- Elidel (pimecrolimus): cream
- Elifemme (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Eligard (leuprolide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Elinest (ethinyl estradiol/norgestrel): tablets
- Eliquis (apixaban): tablets
- Elmiron (pentosan): capsules
- Elocon (mometasone): cream, ointment
- Emend (aprepitant): capsules
- Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Emoquette (desogestrel/ethinyl estradiol): tablets
- Emsam (selegiline): topical patch
- Enablex (darifenacin): tablets
- Enbrel (etanercept): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Endometrin (progesterone): tablets
- Enpresse (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Enskyce (desogestrel/ethinyl estradiol): tablets
- Entocort (budesonide): capsules
- Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan): tablets
- Enulose (lactulose): oral solution
- Envarsus XR (tacrolimus): tablets
- Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir): tablets
- EpiPen (epinephrine): injection
- EpiPen Jr (epinephrine): injection
- Epivir (lamivudine): tablets, oral solution
- Epogen (epoetin alfa): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Errin (norethindrone acetate): tablets
- Erygel (erythromycin): gel
- Esbriet (pirfenidone): tablets, capsules
- Esidrix (hydrochlorothiazide): tablets
- Eskalith (lithium carbonate): tablets, capsules
- Estratest H.S. (estrogen, esterified/methyltestosterone): tablets
- Eucrisa (crisaborole): ointment
- Evista (raloxifene): tablets
- Evoxac (cevimeline): capsules
- Exelon (rivastigmine): capsules, topical patch
- Exforge HCT (amlodipine/hydrochlorothiazide/valsartan): tablets
- Exforge (amlodipine/valsartan): tablets
- Eysuvis (loteprednol): eye drops
Medications that start with F
- Famvir (famciclovir): tablets
- Farxiga (dapagliflozin): tablets
- Fasenra (benralizumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Feldene (piroxicam): capsules
- Femara (letrozole): tablets
- Femhrt Lo (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone): tablets
- Femynor (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate): tablets
- Fetzima (levomilnacipran): capsules
- Finacea (azelaic): gel
- Fioricet with Codeine (codeine/acetminophen/butalbital/caffeine): capsules
- Fiorinal (aspirin/butalbital/caffine): capsules
- Flagyl (metronidazole): tablets
- Flector (diclofenac): topical patch
- Flexeril (cyclobenzaprine): tablets
- Flomax (tamsulosin): capsules
- Flonase (fluticasone): nasal spray
- Florinef (fludrocortisone): tablets
- Flovent (fluticasone): inhaler
- Floxin (ofloxacin): ear solution
- FML Forte (fluorometholone): eye suspension
- FML (fluorometholone): eye suspension
- Folic acid: tablets
- Forteo (teriparatide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Fosamax (alendronate): tablets
- Fosrenol (lanthanum): chewable tablets
- Frova (frovatriptan): tablets
- Fyavolv (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone): tablets
Medications that start with letters G to J
Medications that start with G
- Gabitril (tiagabine): tablets
- Gemtesa (vibegron): tablets
- Gengraf (cyclosporine): capsules
- Genotropin (somatropin): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Gentak (gentamicin): eye drops
- Genvoya (elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide): tablets
- Geodon (ziprasidone): capsules
- Gilenya (fingolimod): capsules
- Glatopa (glatiramer): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Gleevec (imatinib): tablets
- Glucophage (metformin): tablets
- Glucophage XR (metformin): tablets
- Glucotrol (glipizide): tablets
- Glucovance (glyburide/metformin): tablets
- Glynase (glyburide): tablets
- Golytely (colon electrolyte lavage): powder
- Gonal-F (follitropin): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Gralise (gabapentin): tablets
- Granix (tbo-filgrastim): injection
Medications that start with H
- Halcion (triazolam): tablets
- Haldol (haloperidol): tablets, oral solution, injection
- Harvoni (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir): tablets
- Heparin flush: injection
- Hepsera (adefovir): tablets
- Hiprex (methenamine hippurate): tablets
- Humalog (insulin lispro): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Humatrope (somatropin): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Humira (adalimumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Humulin-N (insulin nph): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Humulin-R (insulin regular): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Hydrea (hydroxyurea): capsules
- Hytrin (terazosin): capsules
- Hyzaar (hydrochlorothiazide/losartan): tablets
Medications that start with I
- Ibrance (palbociclib): tablets
- Imbruvica (ibrutinib): tablets, capsules
- Imdur (isosorbide mononitrate): tablets
- Imdur ER (isosorbide mononitrate): tablets
- Imitrex (sumatriptan): tablets, nasal spray, injection
- Imodium (loperamide): capsules
- Imuran (azathioprine): tablets
- Inbrija (levodopa inhaler): capsules
- Incruse Ellipta (umeclidinium): inhaler
- Inderal (propranolol): tablets, capsules
- Indocin (indomethacin): capsules
- Ingrezza (valbenazine): capsules
- Inlyta (axitinib): tablets
- Insed (midazolam nasal spray): nasal spray
- Inspra (eplerenone): tablets
- Intal (cromolyn): inhalation solution
- Intelence (etravirine): tablets
- Intuniv (guanfacine): tablets
- Invega (paliperidone): tablets
- Invega Sustenna (paliperidone): injection
- Inveltys (loteprednol): eye drops
- Invokana (canagliflozin): tablets
- Iopidine (apraclonidine): eye drops
- Isentress (raltegravir): tablets
- Isibloom (desogestrel/ethinyl estradiol): tablets
- Ismo (isosorbide mononitrate): tablets
- Isordil (isosorbide dinitrate): tablets
Medications that start with J
- Jadenu (deferasirox): tablets
- Jakafi (ruxolitinib): tablets
- Janumet XR (metformin/sitagliptan): tablets
- Janumet (metformin/sitagliptan): tablets
- Januvia (sitagliptin): tablets
- Jardiance (empagliflozin): tablets
- Jasmiel (ethinyl estradiol/drospirenone): tablets
- Jolessa (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Jublia (efinaconazole): topical solution
- Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine): tablets
- Junel (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone): tablets
Medications that start with letters K to M
Medications that start with K
- Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir): tablets
- Kazano (alogliptin/metformin): tablets
- Keflex (cephalexin): capsules
- Kenalog (triamcinolone): cream, ointment, lotion, topical aerosol, oral paste
- Keppra (levetiracetam): tablets, oral solution
- Kerlone (betaxolol): tablets
- Kevzara (sarilumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Kineret (anakinra): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Kisqali (ribociclib): tablets
- Klonopin (clonazepam): tablets, ODT
- Klor-Con (potassium): tablets, powder
- Kombiglyze XR (metformin/saxagliptan): tablets
- K-Phos (potassium): tablets
- K-Tab (potassium): tablets
- Kurvelo (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Kynmobi (apomorphine): injection
Medications that start with L
- Lamictal (lamotrigine): tablets, chewable tablets
- Lamictal XR (lamotrigine): tablets
- Lamisil (terbinafine): tablets
- Lanoxin (digoxin): tablets
- Lantus (insulin glargine): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Lasix (furosemide): tablets
- Lastacaft (alcaftadine): eye drops
- Latuda (lurasidone): tablets
- Lenvima (lenvatinib): capsules
- Lescol (fluvastatin): tablets
- Lescol XL (fluvastatin): tablets
- Levaquin (levofloxacin): tablets
- Levemir (insulin detemir): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Levitra (vardenafil): tablets
- Levonest (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Levora (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Lexapro (escitalopram): tablets
- Lialda (mesalamine): tablets
- Librium (chlordiazepoxide): capsules
- Lidex (fluocinonide): cream, ointment, gel, oral solution
- Lidoderm (lidocaine): topical patch
- Lillow (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Linzess (linaclotide): tablets
- Lioresal (baclofen): tablets
- Lipitor (atorvastatin): tablets
- Livalo (pitavastatin): tablets
- Lo Ovral (ethinyl estradiol/norgestrel): tablets
- Locoid (hydrocortisone butyrate): cream, ointment, lotion
- Lodine (etodolac): tablets
- Lodine XL (etodolac): tablets
- Loestrin (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone): tablets
- Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate): powder
- Lo-Loestrin (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone): tablets
- Loniten (minoxidil): tablets
- Lopid (gemfibrozil): tablets
- Lopressor (metoprolol): tablets
- Loprox (ciclopirox): cream, topical shampoo, topical suspension
- Loryna (ethinyl estradiol/drospirenone): tablets
- Lotemax (loteprednol): eye drops
- Lotensin (benazepril): tablets
- Lotrel (amlodipine/benazapril): tablets
- Lotrisone (betamethasone/clotrimazole): cream, lotion
- Lovaza (omega-3-acid): capsules
- Lovenox (enoxaparin): injection
- Low-Ogestrel (ethinyl estradiol/norgestrel): tablets
- Loxitane (loxapine): capsules
- Lozol (indapamide): tablets
- Lumakras (sotorasib): tablets
- Lumigan (bimatoprost): eye drops
- Luminal (phenobarbital): tablets
- Lunesta (eszopiclone): tablets
- Lutera (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Luvox (fluvoxamine): tablets
- Lynparza (olaparib): tablets
- Lyrica (pregabalin): capsules
- Lysteda (tranexamic acid): tablets
Medications that start with M
- Macrobid (nitrofurantoin): capsules
- Macrodantin (nitrofurantoin): capsules
- Malarone (atovaquone/proguanil): tablets
- Marinol (dronabinol): capsules
- Marlissa (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Mavik (trandolapril): tablets
- Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir): tablets
- Maxalt (rizatriptan): tablets, ODT
- Maxitrol (dexamethasone/neomycin/polymyxin): eye suspension, eye ointment
- Maxzide (hydrochlorothiazide/triamterine): tablets
- Mayzent (siponimod): tablets
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Medrol (methylprednisolone): tablets
- Megace (megestrol): tablets, oral suspension
- Mekinist (trametinib): tablets
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Mektovi (binimetinib): tablets
- Mellaril (thioridazine): tablets
- Mepron (atovaquone): oral suspension
- Mestinon (pyridostigmine): tablets
- Metaglip (glipizide/metformin): tablets
- Methotrexate: injection
- Mexitil (mexiletine): capsules
- Miacalcin (calcitonin): nasal spray, injection
- Micardis HCT (hydrochlorothiazide/telmisartan): tablets
- Micardis (telmisartan): tablets
- Microgestin (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone): tablets
- Microzide (hydrochlorothiazide): capsules
- Midamor (amiloride): tablets
- Migranal (dihydroergotamine): nasal spray
- Minipress (prazosin): capsules
- Minocin (minocycline): capsules
- Mirapex (pramipexole): tablets
- Mobic (meloxicam): tablets
- Moduretic (amiloride/hydrochlorothiazide): tablets
- Monodox (doxycycline): capsules
- Monoket (isosorbide mononitrate): tablets
- Monopril (fosinopril): tablets
- Monurol (fosfomycin): powder
- Motegrity (prucalopride): tablets
- Motrin (ibuprofen): tablets
- Mounjaro (tirzepatide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Movantik (naloxegol): tablets
- Moviprep (colon electrolyte lavage): powder
- Moxatag (amoxicillin): tablets
- Multaq (amiodarone): tablets
- Muse (alprostadil): urethral suppository
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Myambutol (ethambutol): tablets
- Mycifradin (neomycin): tablets
- Mycobutin (rifabutin): capsules
- Myfortic (mycophenolic acid): tablets
- Myrbetriq (mirabegron): tablets
- Mysoline (primidone): tablets
Medications that start with letters N to P
Medications that start with N
- Naftin (naftifine): gel
- Namenda (memantine): tablets
- Namzaric (donepezil/memantine): capsules
- Narcan (naloxone): nasal spray
- Nardil (phenelzine): tablets
- Nasalide (flunisolide): nasal solution
- Nasarel (flunisolide): nasal spray
- Nasonex (mometasone): nasal spray
- Navane (thiothixene): capsules
- Neo-Ploycin (bacitracin/neomycin/polymyxin): eye ointment
- Neo-Polycin-HC (bacitracin/hydrocortisone/neomycin/polymyxin): eye ointment
- Neoral (cyclosporine): capsules
- Nephro-vite (renal multivitamin): tablets
- Neptazane (methazolamide): tablets
- Nesina (alogliptin): tablets
- Neupogen (filgrastim): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Neupro (rotigotine): topical patch
- Neurontin (gabapentin): tablets, capsules
- Neurontin (gabapentin): oral solution
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Nevanac (nepafenac): eye suspension
- Nexavar (sorafenib): tablets
- Nexium (esomeprazole): capsules, powder
- Nexletol (bempedoic): tablets
- Niaspan (niacin): tablets
- Nicoderm (nicotine): topical patch
- Nicorette (nicotine): gum, lozenges
- Ninlaro (ixazomib): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Nitro-Bid (nitroglycerin): ointment
- Nitro-Dur (nitroglycerin): topical patch
- Nitromist (nitroglycerin): oral spray
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Nitrostat (nitroglycerin): sublingual tablet
- Nizoral (ketoconazole): tablets, shampoo
- Nora-BE (norethindrone acetate): tablets
- Norditropin flexpro (somatropin): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Norflex (orphenadrine): tablets
- Norpace (disopyramide): capsules
- Norpramin (desipramine): tablets
- Northera (droxidopa): capsules
- Nortrel (ethinyl estradiol/norethindrone): tablets
- Norvasc (amlodipine): tablets
- Norvir (ritonavir): tablets
- Novolin-N (insulin nph): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Novolin-R (insulin regular): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Novolog (insulin aspart): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Noxafil (posaconazole): tablets
- Nucala (mepolizumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Nuedexta (dextromethorphan/quinidine): capsules
- Nulytely (colon electrolyte lavage): powder
- Nuplazid (pimavanserin): capsules
- Nurtec (rimegepant): ODT
- Nuvaring (ethinyl estradiol/etonogestrel): vaginal ring
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Nuvigil (armodafinil): tablets
- Nydrazid (isoniazid): tablets
- Nystop (nystatin): topical powder
Medications that start with O
- Ocella (ethinyl estradiol/drospirenone): tablets
- Ocupress (carteolol): eye drops
- Odefsey (emtricitabine/rilpivirine/tenofovir alaf): tablets
- Ofev (nintedanib): capsules
- Olumiant (baricitinib): tablets
- Omnaris (ciclesonide): nasal spray
- Omnicef (cefdinir): capsules
- Onfi (clobazam): tablets
- Onglyza (saxagliptin): tablets
- Optivar (azelastine): eye drops
- Oracea (doxycycline): capsules
- Orap (pimozide): tablets
- Orencia (abatacept): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Orgovyx (relugolix): tablets
- Orilissa (elagolix): tablets
- Ortho Micronor (norethindrone acetate): tablets
- Ortho Tri-Cyclen Lo (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate lo [tri‑phasic]): tablets
- Ortho Tri-Cyclen (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate [tri‑phasic]): tablets
- Ortho-Cept (desogestrel/ethinyl estradiol): tablets
- Ortho-Cyclen (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate): tablets
- Otezla (apremilast): tablets
- Ovidrel (choriogonadotropin): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Oxtellar XR (oxcarbazepine): tablets
- Oxytrol (oxybutynin): topical patch
- Ozempic (semaglutide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
Medications that start with P
- Pacerone (amiodarone): tablets
- Pamelor (nortriptyline): capsules
- Paraflex (chlorzoxazone): tablets
- Parlodel (bromocriptine): tablets
- Pataday (olopatadine): eye drops
- Patanase (olopatadine): nasal spray
- Patanol (olopatadine): eye drops
- Paxil (paroxetine): tablets
- Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Penlac (ciclopirox): topical solution
- Pentasa (mesalamine): capsules
- Pepcid (famotidine): tablets
- Perforomist (formoterol fumerate): inhalation solution
- Periactin (cyproheptadine): tablets
- Persantine (dipyridamole): tablets
- Pennsaid (diclofenac): topical solution
- Phenergan (promethazine): tablets
- Phenergan (promethazine): rectal suppository
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Phoslo (calcium acetate): tablets
- Phytonadione (vitamin K): tablets
- Pifeltro (doravirine): tablets
- Piqray (alpelisib): tablets
- Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine): tablets
- Plavix (clopidogrel): tablets
- Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Plendil (felodipine): tablets
- Pletal (cilostazol): tablets
- Polycin (bacitracin/polmyxin): eye ointment
- Polytrim (polymyxin/trimethoprim): eye drops
- Portia (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Pradaxa (dabigatran): tablets
- Praluent (alirocumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Prandin (repaglinide): tablets
- Pravachol (pravastatin): tablets
- Precare (prenatal vitamins FA: 1mg Fe: 29mg): chewable tablets
- Precose (acarbose): tablets
- Pred Forte (prednisolone): eye drops
- Pred Mild (prednisolone): eye drops
- Premarin (estrogens conjugated): cream
- Prempro (estrogens (conjugated/equine)/medroxyprogesterone): tablets
- Prenatal Plus (prenatal vitamins FA: 0.8mg Fe: 27mg): tablets
- Prevacid (lansoprazole): capsules, ODT
- Prevalite (cholestyramine): powder
- Prezcobix (cobicistat/darunavir): tablets
- Prezista (darunavir): tablets
- Prilosec (omeprazole): capsules
- Prinivil (lisinopril): tablets
- Pristiq (desvenlafaxine): tablets
- Proair (albuterol): inhaler
- Proamatine (midodrine): tablets
- Procardia (nifedipine): tablets
- Procrit (epoetin alfa): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Proctofoam (hydrocortisone/pramoxine): topical foam
- Proglycem (diazoxide): oral suspension
- Prograf (tacrolimus): tablets
- Prolensa (bromfenac): eye drops
- Prolixin (fluphenazine): tablets
- Promacta (eltrombopag): tablets
- Prometrium (progesterone): capsules
- Propacil (propylthiouracil): tablets
- Proscar (finasteride): tablets
- Protonix (pantoprazole): tablets, powder
- Protopic (tacrolimus): ointment
- Proventil (albuterol): inhaler
- Provigil (modafinil): tablets
- Prozac (fluoxetine): tablets
- Pulmicort (budesonide): inhalation suspension
- Pulmicort Flexhaler (budesonide): inhaler
- Pulmozyme (dornase alfa): inhalation solution
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Purinethol (mercaptopurine): tablets
- Pylera (bismuth subcitrate potassium/metronidazole/tetracycline): capsules
- Pyridium (phenazopyridine): tablets
Medications that start with letters Q to S
Medications that start with Q
- Qnasl (beclomethasone): nasal spray
- Questran (cholestyramine): powder
- Quinaglute Dura (quinidine): tablets
- Qulipta (atogepant): tablets
- Qvar (beclomethasone): inhaler
Medications that start with R
- Ranexa (ranolazine): tablets
- Rapaflo (silodosin): tablets
- Rapamune (sirolimus): tablets
- Razadyne (galantamine): tablets
- Rebif (interferon beta-1b): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Reclipsen (desogestrel/ethinyl estradiol): tablets
- Reglan (metoclopramide): tablets
- Relafen (nabumetone): tablets
- Relpax (eletriptan): tablets
- Remeron (mirtazapine): tablets
- Renacidin: irrigation solution
- Renagel (sevelamer): tablets
- Renvela (sevelamer): tablets, powder
- Repatha (evolocumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Requip (ropinirole): tablets
- Restasis (cyclosporine): eye emulsion
- Restoril (temazepam): capsules
- Retacrit (epoetin alfa-epbx): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Retin-A (tretinoin): cream, gel
- Revia (naltrexone): tablets
- Rexulti (brexpiprazole): tablets
- Reyataz (atazanavir): capsules
- Reyvow (lasmiditan): tablets
- Rheumatrex (methotrexate): tablets
- Rhopressa (netarsudil): eye drops
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Rifadin (rifampin): capsules
- Rilutek (riluzole): tablets
- Rinvoq (upadacitinib): tablets
- Riomet (metformin): oral solution
- Risperdal (risperidone): tablets, ODT
- Robaxin (methocarbamol): tablets
- Robinul (glycopyrrolate): tablets
- Rocatrol (calcitriol): capsules
- Rocklatan (latanoprost/netarsudil): eye drops
- Rowasa (mesalamine): enema
- Rozerem (ramelteon): tablets
- Rybelsus (semaglutide): tablets
- Rytary (carbidopa/levodopa): tablets
- Rythmol (propafenone): tablets, capsules
Medications that start with S
- Salagen (pilocarpine): tablets
- Samsca (tolvaptan): tablets
- Sanctura (trospium): tablets, capsules
- Sandimmune (cyclosporine): capsules
- Sandostatin LAR (octreotide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Santyl (collagenase): ointment
- Saphris (asenapine): sublingual tablet
- Sarafem (fluoxetine): tablets
- Savaysa (edoxaban): tablets
- Savella (milnacipran): tablets
- Seasonale (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Sectral (acebutolol): capsules
- Selsun blue (selenium sulfide): shampoo
- Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Sensipar (cinacalcet): tablets
- Serax (oxazepam): capsules
- Serevent Diskus (salmeterol): inhaler
- Seroquel (quetiapine): tablets
- Silenor (doxepin): tablets
- Simbrinza (brimonidine/brinzolamide): eye drops
- Simponi (golimumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Sinemet (carbidopa/levodopa): tablets
- Singular (montelukast): tablets
- Skelaxin (metaxalone): tablets
- Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Sodium chloride inhalation solution: inhalation solution
- Solia (desogestrel/ethinyl estradiol): tablets
- Soltamox (tamoxifen): tablets
- Soma (carisoprodol): tablets
- Somatulide Depot (lanreotide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Sonata (zaleplon): capsules
- Soolantra (ivermectin): cream
- Soriatane (acitretin): capsules
- Sovaldi (sofosbuvir): tablets
- Spectazole (econazole): cream
- Spiriva Handihaler (tiotropium): inhaler
- Spiriva Respimat (tiotropium): inhaler
- Sporanox (itraconazole): capsules, oral solution
- Sprycel (dasatinib): tablets
- Sronyx (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Stadol NS (butorphanol): nasal spray
- Stalevo (carbidopa/levodopa/entacapone): tablets
- Starlix (nateglinide): tablets
- Stelara (ustekinumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Stelazine (trifluoperazine): tablets
- Stiolto Respimat (olodaterol/tiotropium): inhaler
- Stivarga (regorafenib): tablets
- Strattera (atomoxetine): tablets
- Stribild (elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtrcitabine/tenofo disop): tablets
- Striverdi Respimat (olodaterol): inhaler
- Sular (nisoldipine): tablets
- Sumycin (tetracycline): capsules
- Suprep (colon electrolyte lavage): powder
- Sustiva (efavirenz): tablets
- Sutent (sunitinib): capsules
- Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol): inhaler
- Symlinpen (pramlintide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Symmetrel (amantadine): tablets, capsules, oral syrup
- Symproic (naldemedine): tablets
- Symtuza (darunavir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/tenofovir ala): tablets
- Synalar (fluocinolone): cream, ointment, oral solution
- Synjardy (empagliflozin/metformin): tablets
- Synthroid (levothyroxine): tablets
Medications that start with letters T to V
Medications that start with T
- Taclonex (betamethasone/calcipotriene): ointment
- Tafinlar (dabrafenib): capsules
- Tagamet (cimetidine): tablets
- Tagrisso (osimertinib): tablets
- Taltz (ixekizumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Tambocor (flecainide): tablets
- Tamiflu (oseltamivir): capsules
- Tapazole (methimazole): tablets
- Tarceva (erlotinib): tablets
- Targretin (bexarotene): capsules, gel
- Tasigna (nilotinib): capsules
- Tazorac (tazarotene): cream, gel
- Tecfidera (dimethyl fumerate): capsules
- Tegretol (carbamazepine): tablets, chewable tablets, oral suspension
- Tegretol XR (carbamazepine): tablets
- Tekturna (aliskiren): tablets
- Temodar (temozolomide): capsules
- Tenoretic (atenolol/chlorthalidone): tablets
- Tenormin (atenolol): tablets
- Terazol (terconazole): cream
- Tessalon Perles (benzonatate): capsules
- Testoderm (testosterone): topical patch
- Thalitone (chlorthalidone): tablets
- Theo-24 (theophylline): tablets, capsules
- Thorazine (chlorpromazine): injection, tablets
- Tibsovo (ivosidenib): tablets
- Tikosyn (dofetilide): capsules
- Timoptic (timolol): eye drops
- Tivicay (dolutegravir): tablets
- Tobradex (tobramycin/dexamethasone): eye ointment, eye suspension
- Tobrex (tobramycin): eye ointment, eye drops
- Tofranil (imipramine): tablets
- Topamax (topiramate): tablets
- Topicort (desoximetasone): cream, gel, ointment
- Toprol XL (metoprolol): tablets
- Toujeo (insulin glargine): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Toviaz (fesoterodine): tablets
- Tradjenta (linagliptin): tablets
- Trandate (labetalol): tablets
- Transderm-Scop (scopolamine): topical patch
- Tranxene-T (clorazepate): tablets
- Travatan Z (travoprost): eye drops
- Trelegy (fluticasone/umeclidinium/vilanterol): inhaler
- Tremfya (guselkumab): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Trental (pentoxifylline): tablets
- Tresiba (insulin degludec): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Trexall (methotrexate): tablets
- Treximet (naproxen/sumatriptan): tablets
- Tribenzor (amlodipine/hydrochlorothiazide/olmesartan): tablets
- Tricor (fenofibrate): tablets
- Tri-Estarylla (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate [tri‑phasic]): tablets
- Trilafon (perphenazine): tablets
- Trileptal (oxcarbazepine): tablets
- Tri-Linyah (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate [tri‑phasic]): tablets
- Trilipix (fenofibric acid): capsules
- Tri-Lo-Marzia (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate lo [tri‑phasic]): tablets
- Tri-Lo-Sprintec (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate lo [tri‑phasic]): tablets
- Trimpex (trimethoprim): tablets
- Trintellix (vortioxetine): tablets
- Tri-sprintec (ethinyl estradiol/norgestimate [tri‑phasic]): tablets
- Triumeq (abacavir/dolutegr/lamivudine): tablets
- Trivora (ethinyl estradiol/levonorgestrel): tablets
- Trulance (plecanatide): tablets
- Trulicity (dulaglutide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Trusopt (dorzolamide): eye drops
- Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumerate): tablets
- Tudorza Pressair (aclidinium): inhaler
- Tylenol #3 (codeine/acetaminophen): tablets
- Tymlos (abaloparatide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
Medications that start with U
- Ubrelvy (ubrogepant): tablets
- Uceris (budesonide): tablets
- Uloric (febuxostat): tablets
- Ultram (tramadol): tablets
- Ultravate (halobetasol): cream, ointment
- Univasc (moexipril): tablets
- Urecholine (bethanechol): tablets
- Uroxatral (alfuzosin): tablets
- Urso 250 (ursodiol): tablets, capsules
Medications that start with V
- Valchlor (mechlorethamine): gel
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Valcyte (valganciclovir): tablets
- Valium (diazepam): tablets
- Valtrex (valacyclovir): tablets
- Vancocin (vancomycin): capsules
- Vanos (fluocinonide): cream
- Vantin (cefpodoxime): tablets
- Vascepa (icosapent ethyl): capsules
- Vasotec (enalapril): tablets
- Vectical (calcitriol): ointment
- Veetids (penicillin): tablets
- Velphoro (sucroferric oxyhydroxide): chewable tablets
- Veltassa (patiromer): powder
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide): tablets
- Venclexta (venetoclax): tablets
- Verelan (verapamil): capsules
- Verelan PM (verapamil): capsules
- Verzenio (abemaciclib): tablets
- Vesicare (solifenacin): tablets
- Vfend (voriconazole): tablets
- Viagra (sildenafil): tablets
- Viberzi (eluxadoline): tablets
- Vibramycin (doxycycline): tablets
- Victoza (liraglutide): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Viekira (dasabuvir/ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir): tablets
- Vigamox (moxifloxacin): eye drops
- Viibryd (vilazodone): tablets
- Vimovo (esomeprazole/naproxen): tablets
- Vimpat (lacosamide): tablets, oral solution
- Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate): tablets
- Viroptic (trifluridine): eye drops
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Visken (pindolol): tablets
- Vistaril (hydroxyzine): capsules
- Vivactil (protriptyline): tablets
- Voltaren (diclofenac): tablets
- Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir): tablets
- Votrient (pazopanib): tablets
- Vraylar (cariprazine): capsules
- Vumerity (diroximel fumerate): capsules
- Vyndamax (tafamidis): capsules
- Vyndaqel (tafamidis): capsules
- Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin): tablets
- Vyzulta (latanoprostene): eye drops
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
Medications that start with letters W to Z
Medications that start with W
- Welchol (colesevelam): tablets
- Wellbutrin (bupropion): tablets
- Wellbutrin XL (bupropion): tablets
- Wellcovorin (leucovorin): tablets
- Westcort (hydrocortisone valerate): cream, ointment
- Wixela Inhub (fluticasone/salmeterol): inhaler
Medications that start with X
- Xalatan (latanoprost): eye drops
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Xanax (alprazolam): tablets
- Xarelto (rivaroxaban): tablets
- Xeljanz (tofacitinib): tablets
- Xeljanz XR (tofacitinib): tablets
- Xeloda (capecitabine): tablets
- Xenazine (tetrabenazine): tablets
- Xifaxan (rifaximin): tablets
- Xiidra (lifitegrast): eye drops
- Xopenex (levalbuterol): inhaler, inhalation solution
- Xtandi (enzalutamide): tablets
- Xylocaine (lidocaine): ointment
- Xyzal (levocetirizine): tablets
Medications that start with Y
- Yasmin (ethinyl estradiol/drospirenone): tablets
- Yaz (ethinyl estradiol/drospirenone): tablet
- Yupelri (revefenacin): inhalation solution
Medications that start with Z
- Zanaflex (tizanidine): tablets, capsules
- Zaroxolyn (metolazone): tablets
- Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz): injection
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Zebeta (bisoprolol): tablets
- Zegrid (omeprazole/sodium bicarbonate): powder
- Zejula (niraparib): capsules
- Zemplar (paricalcitol): capsules
- Zenpep (pancrelipase): capsules
- Zepatier (elbasvir/grazoprevir): tablets
- Zestoretic (hydrochlorothiazide/lisinopril): tablets
- Zetia (ezetimibe): tablets
- Ziagen (abacavir): tablets
- Zioptan (tafluprost): eye drops
Note: This medication must be refrigerated and can't be shipped to a PO Box.
- Zirgan (ganciclovir): eye gel
- Zithromax (azithromycin): tablets
- Zocor (simvastatin): tablets
- Zofran (ondansetron): tablets, ODT
- Zoloft (sertraline): tablets
- Zomig (zolmitriptan): tablets, ODT, nasal spray
- Zonegran (zonisamide): capsules
- Zortress (everolimus): tablets
- Zovirax (acyclovir): tablets, capsules, cream, ointment
- Zyban (bupropion): tablets
- Zyflo (zileuton): tablets
- Zyloprim (allopurinol): tablets
- Zymaxid (gatifloxacin): eye drops
- Zypitamag (pitavastatin): tablets
- Zyprexa (olanzapine): tablets, ODT
- Zyvox (linezolid): tablets
Supplies
Note: Blood glucose meters are not available through Meds By Mail.
- Accu-Chek Fastclix Drum Lancets
- Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips
- Adhesive Remover, Topical
- Aerochamber Plus
- Catheter, Coude
- Catheter, External
- Catheter, Intermittent
- Catheter, Leg Bag
- Catheter, Red Rubber
- Catheter, Self-Cath
- Contour Test Strips
- Contour Glucose Test Strips
- Contour Next Glucose Test Strips
- Contour Next Test Strips
- Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Transmitter
- Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensor
- Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensor
- FreeStyle Glucose Test Strips
- FreeStyle Lancets
- FreeStyle Libre 14 Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensor
- FreeStyle Libre 2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensor
- FreeStyle Libre 3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensor
- FreeStyle Lite Glucose Test Strips
- FreeStyle Lite Test Strips
- FreeStyle Precision Glucose Test Strips
- FreeStyle Test Strips
- Guardian (3) MMT-7020a Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensor
- Guardian (4) MMT-7040 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sensor
- Inhaler Spacers
- Insulin Pen Needles ([31g, 5mm] [32g, 6mm])
- Insulin Pump Infusion Sets
- Insulin Pump, Reservoirs
- Insulin Pump, Supplies
- Insulin Syringes ([0.3ml, 30g] [0.5ml, 31g] [1ml, 31g])
- Keto-Diastix Glucose Ketone Test Strip
- Medicine Dosing Cups
- Microlet Lancets
- One Touch Delica Plus Lancets
- One Touch Glucose Test Strips
- One Touch Ultrasoft Lancets
- One Touch Ultra Blue Test Strips
- One Touch Verio Test Strips
- Ostomy, Belts
- Ostomy, Deodorant Solution
- Ostomy, Paste
- Ostomy, Pouches
- Ostomy, Seal
- Pen Needle 31G, 5MM
- Pen Needle Novo Fine 32G, 6MM
- Precision Xtra Glucose Test Strips
- Precision Xtra Test Strips
- Prodigy No Code Test Strips
- Skin Barrier Film Wipe
- Softclix Lancets
- True Metrix Test Strips
- True Plus Lancets