Videos for how to set up your online VA sign-in account

This series of videos will help guide you step-by-step through choosing between a Login.gov or ID.me account, creating your account, and verifying your identity for your account.

Preparing for VA sign-in changes Starting in 2025, you’ll need to use a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to My HealtheVet, VA.gov, the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app, and other VA websites. In this video, we’ll share information to help you prepare for these upcoming VA sign-in changes.

Choosing your new sign-in account In this video, we’ll provide a brief overview of both Login.gov and ID.me sign-in account options for VA websites and apps. We’ll explain some of the differences between the 2 account types to help you choose which account will work best for you.

Creating your Login.gov account In this video, we’ll guide you through the steps required to create a Login.gov account to sign in to VA websites and apps. You’ll need a personal email address to create a Login.gov account. The video will also explain multifactor authentication (MFA) and how to set up MFA for your Login.gov account.

Verifying your identity for your Login.gov account You must verify your identity for your Login.gov account before you can use this account to sign in and manage your VA benefits and health care online. This helps protect your identity and prevent scammers from stealing your benefits. This video will guide you through the steps needed to verify your identity for your Login.gov account and where to get more help if needed.

Creating your ID.me account In this video, we’ll guide you through the steps required to create an ID.me account to sign in to VA websites and apps. You’ll need a unique personal email address to create an ID.me account. This video will also explain multifactor authentication (MFA) methods and how to set up MFA for your ID.me account.