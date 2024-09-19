Yellow Ribbon Program FAQs
Get answers to common questions about the Yellow Ribbon Program. This program can help you pay for higher out-of-state, private school, foreign school, or graduate school tuition and fees that the Post-9/11 GI Bill doesn’t cover.
How much funding you’ll receive through the program
Do all students in the Yellow Ribbon Program receive the same amount of funding?
This depends on the school. Schools can choose to offer different amounts to students based on 2 factors:
- Student status (undergraduate, graduate, doctoral), and
- Type of school (college or professional)
For example: A school could provide $1,000 for undergraduates, $1,500 for graduate students, and $2,000 for doctoral students. The school also could provide $1,800 for students in the school of engineering and $2,500 for students in the school of nursing.
Will all of my tuition and fees be paid for if my school participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program?
This depends on the agreement we have with your school.
Your school’s agreement with us states how much it will contribute and how much we’ll match. This amount makes up all or part of the difference between what the Post-9/11 GI Bill will pay and the unmet tuition and fees.
Here’s how it works:
Let’s say you’re attending a public school as an out-of-state student.
The school charges $10,000 per year for in-state tuition and fees, but $16,000 per year for out-of-state tuition and fees.
We’ll pay the in-state $10,000 cost under the Post-9/11 GI Bill. But you’ll need to pay the extra $6,000 for the out-of-state cost.
If you qualify for the Yellow Ribbon Program, you can get some or all of that extra amount paid. We’ll match the amount your school contributes to the program. So if your school funds $3,000 of your tuition, we’ll also pay $3,000 to your school, and you’ll be covered for the full amount. If your school funds $2,000 through the Yellow Ribbon Program, we’ll also pay $2,000 to your school, and you’ll need to pay the remaining $2,000.
Note: Your school’s agreement may also state that they’ll contribute only toward degrees at certain colleges or professional schools, or only for certain degree levels (like undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degrees).
Do I have to attend full time to be in the Yellow Ribbon Program?
No. You don’t have to attend full time to be in the program.
What happens if state or institutional waivers already cover part of my tuition and fees?
First, we’ll determine how much the Post-9/11 GI Bill will pay. We’ll do this by subtracting any financial aid you have that’s designated solely for paying tuition and fees from the total amount your school charges.
Then, your school’s funding through the Yellow Ribbon Program and our matching contributions can cover part or all of the remaining unmet charges.
What fees will the Yellow Ribbon funds cover?
Yellow Ribbon funds may cover any mandatory (required) fees for your education program.
Yellow Ribbon and Post-9/11 GI Bill funds won’t cover any fees that aren’t mandatory, such as:
- Room and board
- Study abroad (unless your degree program requires the study abroad course)
- Penalty fees (like fees for late registration, returned checks, or parking fines)
Can I get Yellow Ribbon funds for summer terms?
This depends on if your school offers Yellow Ribbon benefits in the summer. Check with your school.
If I attend a foreign school, can I get Yellow Ribbon Program funds?
You may be able to get Yellow Ribbon funds if your school participates in the program. Starting in the 2021-22 academic year, some foreign schools now participate in the program.
Find out if your school participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program
How your benefits may change from year to year
If I participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program this year, will I automatically be in the program next year?
Yes. If your school continues to participate in the program, they must continue to offer the Yellow Ribbon benefits to you the next year, as long as you meet all of these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You make acceptable progress toward completing your program (according to your school), and
- You stay enrolled in the school without a break (following the school’s policy), and
- You have money left in your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
Check the status of your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits
If you transfer to a different school, your new school needs to offer Yellow Ribbon benefits and accept your application for you to continue in the program. Your first school’s decision doesn’t affect your new school’s decision.
If I participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program this year, will I automatically receive the same amount of funding next year?
Yes. If you stay enrolled without interruption, you’ll get the same amount next year.
How will I know if the school I’m attending stops offering the Yellow Ribbon Program?
Your school must notify you if they plan to stop offering the program.
If I take fewer courses, how will my payments change?
If you take fewer courses, we’ll pay less toward your tuition and fees. Your school will also reduce the amount they pay.
We base refunds on each school’s refund policy. You’ll need to pay us back for any overpayments we may have made to the school that they don’t refund.
If I leave my school but return after a semester, am I still approved for the Yellow Ribbon Program?
If the school still offers the program, they must continue to give you funding if you meet all these requirements.
All of these must be true:
- You make acceptable progress toward completing your program (according to your school), and
- You stay enrolled in the school without a break (following the school’s policy), and
- You have money left in your Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits