Yellow Ribbon Program FAQs

This depends on the agreement we have with your school.

Your school’s agreement with us states how much it will contribute and how much we’ll match. This amount makes up all or part of the difference between what the Post-9/11 GI Bill will pay and the unmet tuition and fees.

Here’s how it works:

Let’s say you’re attending a public school as an out-of-state student.

The school charges $10,000 per year for in-state tuition and fees, but $16,000 per year for out-of-state tuition and fees.

We’ll pay the in-state $10,000 cost under the Post-9/11 GI Bill. But you’ll need to pay the extra $6,000 for the out-of-state cost.

If you qualify for the Yellow Ribbon Program, you can get some or all of that extra amount paid. We’ll match the amount your school contributes to the program. So if your school funds $3,000 of your tuition, we’ll also pay $3,000 to your school, and you’ll be covered for the full amount. If your school funds $2,000 through the Yellow Ribbon Program, we’ll also pay $2,000 to your school, and you’ll need to pay the remaining $2,000.

Note: Your school’s agreement may also state that they’ll contribute only toward degrees at certain colleges or professional schools, or only for certain degree levels (like undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degrees).

Learn more about each school’s agreement