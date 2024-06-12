Veteran Caregiver Support Midsummer Self-Care Event

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Building 16 - Auditorium 913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Roseburg, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Roseburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Roseburg VA Health Care System

Caregiver Support Program - Midsummer Self-Care Event

June 27, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to noon

Roseburg VA Medical Center

913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg

Building 16 - Auditorium

You are invited to join your Caregiver Support Team at the Midsummer Self-Care Event!

Come and explore self-care tips for midsummer and learn more about the wonderful self-care resources available for caregivers through the Caregiver Support Program, Whole Health Program, and the Douglas County Veterans Service Office. We will have prizes, refreshments, and whole health activities waiting for you!

If you have questions, feel free to contact your Caregiver Support Team at 541-440-1220. Learn more about the VA Caregiver Support Program at caregiver.va.gov.

See you there!