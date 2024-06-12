Caregiver Support Program Midsummer Self-Care Event
Veteran Caregiver Support Midsummer Self-Care Event
When:
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Building 16 - Auditorium
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR
Cost:
Free
Roseburg VA Health Care System
Caregiver Support Program - Midsummer Self-Care Event
June 27, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to noon
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg
Building 16 - Auditorium
You are invited to join your Caregiver Support Team at the Midsummer Self-Care Event!
Come and explore self-care tips for midsummer and learn more about the wonderful self-care resources available for caregivers through the Caregiver Support Program, Whole Health Program, and the Douglas County Veterans Service Office. We will have prizes, refreshments, and whole health activities waiting for you!
If you have questions, feel free to contact your Caregiver Support Team at 541-440-1220. Learn more about the VA Caregiver Support Program at caregiver.va.gov.
See you there!