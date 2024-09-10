Roseburg VA Homeless Veteran Stand Down Standdown Resources Support Vaccines Haircuts

When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: Ellipse in front of Building 1 913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard Roseburg, OR Cost: Free





Veterans!

We invite you to join us on SEPTEMBER 11, 2024, for the Roseburg VA Medical Center Homeless Stand Down. This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow veterans, access valuable resources, and enjoy a day filled with activities and support.

Event Details

Location

Roseburg VA Medical Center

913 NW Garden Valley Blvd

Roseburg, OR

Ellipse in front of Building 1

Rain or Shine!

Schedule of Events

7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. - Vendor Check-In and Set Up

9:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremony and Color Guard

9:15 a.m. - Veteran Registration

9:15 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - FREE Haircuts, Fly Casting Sessions, and Resource Stations Open

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - FREE Lunch for Veterans, provided by the Roseburg Elks Lodge

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - Bingo

11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Fly Tying

12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Bingo

2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Fly Tying

Music: Enjoy live performances by the Dan Fouts Band!

Sponsor: Kendall Subaru of Eugene

Resource Stations

- Audiology

- Chaplain Service

- Compensation & Pension

- Dental

- Eligibility

- HUD-VASH

- Military 2 VA

- My VA Health

- Palliative Care

- Pharmacy

- Primary Care

- Suicide Prevention

- Whole Health

- Women’s Health

- Adapt

- American Legion Auxiliary

- American Red Cross

- Congressman Bentz

- Easter Seals

- Family Resource

- Fly Fishing Veterans

- HIV Alliance

- Indigo Hair

- Love of Paws

- Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge

- Oregon Department of Transportation

- Oregon Child Support Program

- Oregon Employment Department

- Optimist Club of Roseburg

- Roseburg Lumber

- Salvation Army

- Saving Grace

- Source One Serenity

- Studio 348

- Tools 4 Troops

- Umpqua Valley Fly Fishers

- Umpqua Woofstock

- VFW OS Office

- Work 4 Warriors

All veterans must register upon arrival! The resources available at the Roseburg VA Medical Center Homeless Stand Down are extensive, from vaccines and dental checks to haircuts and massages!

You won't want to miss this event!

For more information, please contact CDCE (Center for Development & Civic Engagement) at

541-440-1000 ext. 45311.

We look forward to seeing you there!

The Roseburg Health Care System is committed to providing the Right Care at the Right Time in the Right Place. ❤️

Other VA events