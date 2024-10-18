Virtual Health Resource Center My VA Health Patient Portal class Roseburg VA

The Roseburg VA Medical Center's Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) is offering a 90-minute class on setting up and using VA's online My VA Health Patient Portal. Limited to five participants, those interested can register by visiting our office on the Roseburg VAMC campus at Building 16, Room A109, or by calling 541-440-1000, ext. 44428.

The class is scheduled for November 4, 2024, at noon at the VHRC in Building 16, Room A109, on the Roseburg VAMC campus. To join the class, please remember to bring the following items to create your secure login account:

A mobile phone (smartphone) or any other device with internet connectivity. Access to your email on your mobile device (smartphone or another device). An unexpired driver’s license, state identification, passport, or passport card with your current address for setting up a secure login with Login.gov or ID.me. Your Veteran’s Health Identification Card.

For further inquiries, contact My VA Health Portal Coordinator Sylvia Simpson at 541-440-1000, ext. 44428 or in her office at the Roseburg VAMC Building 16, Room A109.

