Secure Sign-in Change Event at Eugene VA Health Care Center

VA Health, sign-in changes, Login.gov, ID.me, My HealtheVet, Eugene VA Health Care Center, veteran assistance, RVAHCS, EHCC

When: Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: See Check-in Location First Floor 3355 Chad Drive Eugene, OR Cost: Free





Are You Ready for Changes to My VA Health Sign-In?

Starting January 31, 2025, you can no longer sign in to My VA Health using your My HealtheVet user ID and password.

If you need assistance with these sign-in changes, please visit the Eugene VA Health Care Center on December 11, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We will help you create your new secure Login.gov or ID.me account. For more information, visit www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.

Location

Eugene VA Health Care Center

See Check-in Location First Floor

3355 Chad Dr., Eugene, OR 97408

Date

December 11, 2024

Time

9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What to Bring for In-Person Assistance

The process should take approximately 20 minutes, provided you bring the following items:

Your ID. An unexpired driver’s license, state-issued ID, passport, or passport card.

An unexpired driver’s license, state-issued ID, passport, or passport card. Your Social Security number.

Additional identification documents. Particularly if you have recently moved, changed your phone number, have a phone number on a plan under someone else's name, or if your driver's license has been expired for less than a year. Recommended additional documents include your Social Security card, DD-214, unexpired Veterans Health ID Card, and a utility or auto insurance bill in your name showing your current address.

Particularly if you have recently moved, changed your phone number, have a phone number on a plan under someone else's name, or if your driver's license has been expired for less than a year. Recommended additional documents include your Social Security card, DD-214, unexpired Veterans Health ID Card, and a utility or auto insurance bill in your name showing your current address. Your mobile phone. You will need access to your personal email account and must be able to receive text messages on this device. Additionally, your phone's camera will be used to take photos. You may also bring a tablet or laptop for assistance with setting up the portal on that device.

Questions

Contact the Virtual Health Resource Center at 541-440-1000, extension 44486 or 44428.

Other VA events