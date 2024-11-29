EVENT NOTIFICATION: Roseburg VA Health Care System Hosts Veteran Town Hall at Brookings VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

November 29, 2024

Brookings , OR — Join us for a Veterans Town Hall at Brookings VA Clinic on December 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Join us for a Veterans Town Hall at Brookings VA Clinic on December 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. This event, sponsored by the Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS), provides Veterans with the chance to interact with VA leadership, pose questions, discover available services, engage with fellow Veterans, and stay updated on their health care options.

Unable to attend in person? Join us virtually!

Microsoft Teams

Join the meeting now

872-701-0185

Phone conference ID: 695 800 98#

Please note that discussions regarding personal health care issues will not be permitted during the Veterans Town Hall to protect individual medical privacy. Veterans who wish to address personal health care matters are encouraged to connect with their Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT), the Patient Advocates Office at 541-440-1000, Ext. 41206, or the Veterans Experience Officer at 458-205-7821.

For those attending virtually, you may need to download a third-party application on your mobile device or computer. Microsoft Teams© is an approved VA virtual communication platform; however, it is not owned or secured by VA technologies.

Media: The Veterans Town Hall is open to the media. Media representatives wishing to attend may contact the Public Affairs Office at vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, ext. 43026.

The point of contact for this release is the Public Affairs Office, Roseburg VA Health Care System; vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, Ext. 43026.