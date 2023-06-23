PACT Act “Bringing VA Benefits Home Event” – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan – July 28, 2023



When: Wed. Jun 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort 6800 Eagle Blvd. Mt. Pleasant , MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Mt. Pleasant, Michigan: The Department of Veterans Affairs and Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Nation invites you to join VA Staff at a PACT Act Event in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on July 28, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, 6800 Eagle, Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans and survivors of Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their service in Vietnam, the Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras, as well as Veterans who served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 cumulative days from August 1953 through December 1987—and their family members.

You can learn about Toxic Exposure Screenings, get answers about VA claims and benefits, have an opportunity to file a claim and complete your toxic exposure screening and exam during the event.

If you can’t attend, and are already enrolled, please contact your Primary Care Team to schedule an appointment for Toxic Exposure Screening. If you are not currently enrolled in VA health care, please contact Eligibility at 989-497-2500, Ext. 13120 or 13121.

Questions regarding this event may be directed to 406-477-7547.