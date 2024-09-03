Fall into wellness. When: Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center 4800 Old State Road National City, MI Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register To register- Call Or send a secure message to the Women's Health Team (Women Veteran's Program Staff_WVP) via My HealtheVet (www.myhealth.va.gov).

Come join the the Aleda E. Lutz Women's Health Program and Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center as we bring a day of wellness activities for Women Veterans. Learn about and try some of the wellness-based services the VA ad Pegasus Springs have to offer. Connect with other women veterans and enjoy a day centered around YOU!

9:00 am - 10:00 am: Lite breakfast items available (lunch will also be provided)

10:00 am - 3:00 pm: Activities available will include aromatherapy, activities with horses, acupressure, "Painting with the Ponies" movement, mindfulness & walking the trails, to list a few!

Must register to attend.

