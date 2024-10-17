Honoring All Who Served – Veterans Day Celebration

Veterans Day Celebration

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 1500 Weiss Street Saginaw, MI Cost: Free





Saginaw – Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. located at the Main Medical Center’s Auditorium, 1500 Weiss St. Saginaw, MI 48602. The order of events are as follows: Healthy Kitchen Demonstration, followed by performances by Reese High School Band, special guests from Residential Health, military branch certificates and a pinning ceremony. Additionally, there will be informational booths on VA programs available to Veterans. To wrap up the festivities, there will be a social hour including lunch, dessert, and games.

