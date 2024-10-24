Lung Cancer Screening Event

When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET Repeats Where: Main lobby 1500 Weiss Street Saginaw, MI Cost: Free





Veterans are invited to our Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Month event on November 12 and 13, 2024 at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located in the main lobby at 1500 Weiss St. Saginaw, MI 48602, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “National LCS Day aims to highlight the importance of LCS, making Veterans aware of the criteria for LCS and screening for eligibility, link those who smoke to VA’s smoking cessation services, and screen qualified Veterans with low-dose CT,” stated Ashley Merrill, Lung Cancer Screening Coordinator Nurse. “Please visit our informational booth to learn more as well as receive a complimentary gift and a treat.”

Enrolled Veterans may be eligible for lung cancer screening if they:

· Are 50-80 years old

· Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

· Have a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years

(this means 1 pack per day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years, etc.)

In partnership with the American Cancer Society National Lung Cancer Roundtable, American College of Radiology, GO2 for Lung Cancer, and Radiology Healthy Equity Coalition, VA aims to increase access to lung cancer screening by encouraging Veterans to discuss LCS with their health care provider. More than 110 VHA facilities are participating in this year’s National LCS Day activities in the week leading up to Veterans Day, Tuesday November 12th-Friday November 15th. Visit My HealtheVet to send a message or make an appointment to talk to your VA provider about lung cancer screening.

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET

Other VA events