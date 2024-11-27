Gaylord Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair When: Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post 1518 1200 Gornick Ave Gaylord, MI Cost: Free





The Saginaw VA Healthcare System is hosting a Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at VFW Post 1518, 1200 Gornick Ave., Gaylord, MI 49735, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Join us for a PACT Act presentation, hear from and speak to VA leaders, find out if you are eligible for VA health care, learn about Toxic Exposure claims and other benefit information. We will have on-site Toxic Exposure Screening, VET Center resources and light refreshments provided.

