Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Recognizes Hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

January 28, 2025

Saginaw , MI — Saginaw, MI — Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI 48602, will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from February 10-14, 2025 during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

This is a great time to thank our Veterans who entrust their care at the medical center. We are asking area schools to have children create and send Valentines cards to us to distribute to our Veterans throughout the week!

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration of Veterans. Our facility has activities planned during the week to include visiting Veterans in the Community Living Center (CLC) and distribute cards and specialized items for them to enjoy.

Monday, February 10th – Coffee and donuts in the main lobby

Tuesday, February 11th – T-shirts and cinch bags in the main lobby

Wednesday, February 12th – VA’s Got Talent Show and Karaoke at noon in the Auditorium

Thursday, February 13th – Comedy show presented by “The Comedy Series” out of Frankenmuth in the Auditorium

Friday, February 14th – Live entertainment by Jacey Rezmer, performing your favorite hits

“National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is always a special time of year around here; we get to show our gratitude and respect for all the wonderful Veterans and have a little bit of fun while we’re at it,” stated Adam Hayward-Lupo, Chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). “Our department is excited to try something new for 2025 and have a week full of events to celebrate all Veterans who gallantly served our country throughout the VA Saginaw Health Care System.”

To learn about volunteer opportunities at the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, email VHASAGVoluntaryService@va.gov or call 989-497-2500 Ext. 13360 or 13369.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.