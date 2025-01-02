Bay City Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

January 2, 2025

Bay City , MI — The Saginaw VA Healthcare System is hosting a Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair on Monday, January 27, 2025, located at Bay Veterans Foundation, 1009 N. Madison Ave., Bay City, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Join us for a PACT Act presentation, learn about Bay Veterans Foundation programs offered, and speak to VA leaders. Find out if you are eligible for VA health care, learn about Toxic Exposure claims and other benefit information. We will have on-site Toxic Exposure Screening, VET Center resources and light refreshments provided.

“Bay Veterans Foundation is near and dear to my heart,” stated board member and Vietnam Veteran, Keith Markstrom. “We are passionate about our mission ‘Helping Veterans Help Themselves’ and aim to assist all Veterans access VA benefits earned during service. Additionally, we have a workshop and learning center where we foster an environment to help Veterans transition into civilian life. We offer them an opportunity to learn useful skills that may help them with our ‘pre-school for certain skilled trades’. We have a strong presence in the community and have some pretty dynamic partnerships. We are excited to unite with the VA for the town hall and resource fair and hoping for a really good turn out.”

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.