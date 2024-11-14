Gaylord Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

November 14, 2024

Saginaw , MI — The Saginaw VA Healthcare System is hosting a Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at VFW Post 1518, 1200 Gornick Ave., Gaylord, MI 49735, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m

Join us for a PACT Act presentation, hear from and speak to VA leaders, find out if you are eligible for VA health care, learn about Toxic Exposure claims and other benefit information. We will have on-site Toxic Exposure Screening, VET Center resources and light refreshments provided.

"One of the best aspects of my job is connecting with our Veterans in the community," stated Anthony Colón, Medical Center Director. "Recently, we had the privilege of meeting local Veterans in Cadillac and Alpena. We provided Veterans and their caregivers with a variety of resources designed to support their needs."

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.