National Prescription Drug Take Back Day- Salem VAHCS West Gate Entrance

When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: West Gate entrance 1970 Roanoke Boulevard Salem, VA Cost: Free





Salem Veterans Affairs Healthcare System and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at the Salem VA West Gate entrance. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 9,285 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

