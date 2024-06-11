Juneteenth 2024 Virtual Observance - Salisbury VA Health Care System

When: Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Register This is a virtual event open to the public via Microsoft Teams. Register with your full name and email address to attend.

Juneteenth 2024 Virtual Observance - Salisbury VA Health Care System

On June 19, 1865, in Galveston Bay, Texas, some 2,000 Union (U.S. Army) troops descended on the town to assist in ensuring the freedom of more than 250,000 Black individuals who were still enslaved in the state. An executive degree announced by the U.S. Army that day would mark the beginning of Juneteenth. Most recently, this day has become national holiday but for many it has always been a shining symbol of freedom.

Join the Salisbury VA Health Care System as we celebrate and honor Juneteenth with a virtual event geared towards education and engagement as we celebrate this historical holiday.

Salisbury VA will welcome James Blackwell, Ph.D., and Denise Nation, Ph.D., both professors with Winston-Salem State University, as guest speakers in commemoration of Juneteenth 2024.

Dr. Blackwell and Dr. Nation will give a presentation on the history of Juneteenth and its historical relevance in today’s world.

Attendees will also receive interactive and thought-provoking information on Juneteenth including some military history and little-known facts.