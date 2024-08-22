2024 Homeless Veterans stand down (Charlotte HCC)

3rd Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down Event at the Charlotte Health Care Center September 13, 2024

When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Charlotte Health Care Center (HCC) parking lot on Tyvola Road. 3506 West Tyvola Road Charlotte, NC Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Online registration will remain open through the end of August and additional registration tables will be available on the day of event.

Our Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program and Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) Departments are excited to host our 3rd Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down Event at the Charlotte HCC!

Stand Down events allow Veterans experiencing Homeless an opportunity to rest from the combat of homelessness to enjoy free entertainment, camaraderie, a warm meal and access to available VA and Community services and resources.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, September 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of our Charlotte Health Care Center (HCC) on Tyvola Road.

There are over 30 registered vendors from the local community, including Entertainment, Employment, Housing, Education, Legal, VA, County, Government, Military, Food/Hygiene, Financial resources/service providers, and more!

