Employment Seminar for Veterans, staff, and family members

Salisbury VA Medical Center Employment Seminar provided by Employment Resource Coordinator, U.S. Department of Labor, for Veterans, National Guard, Reservists, and their families.

When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room A273. 1601 Brenner Avenue Salisbury, NC Cost: Free Registration: Required





Erin Kyle, Employment Resource Coordinator for the U.S. Department of Labor, will be offering two employment classes on Friday, September 20, 2024, in Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room A273.

Although her job is to help Veterans find employment after they leave military service, she is also willing to assist military family members and current Salisbury VA Medical Center staff.

The classes that she will be offering are:

9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Understanding Resume Essentials A workshop to understand the essential elements of a resume. Please bring a copy of your resume and laptop if available.

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interviewing Skills A workshop which provides tips and coaching for job interviews.



Other VA events