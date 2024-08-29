National Kinesiotherapy Awareness Week Event (Charlotte HCC)

Visit Charlotte Health Care Center during Kinesiotherapy Expo Event on Sept 10th 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1st Floor Lobby 3506 West Tyvola Road Charlotte, NC Cost: Free





This year National Kinesiotherapy Awareness Week is September 9th-13th.

The Salisbury VA Medical Center KT Department would like to invite all Veterans for the KT Week Expo event on Tuesday, September 10th at the Charlotte HCC from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the first floor lobby area. These events are for VA staff and Veterans.

This year's theme will combine “Improvement through Movement” with Honoring the 2024 Olympics. We have vendor demonstrations, games, snacks, and educational booths.

Please come join the most anticipated events of the year. We look forward to seeing everyone there!

