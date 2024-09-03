Never Forget Tribute breakfast [External Event] Join Veterans Bridge Home for a special Veterans coffee event honoring post 9/11 service members, Veterans, and first responders. When: Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: Richard Childress Racing 425 Industrial Dr. Welcome, NC Cost: Free





With guest speaker, MSG Kevin Holland, U.S. Army retired, Kevin served both Navy SEALS, Naval Special Warfare DEVGRU, and the Army's 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment.



Be our guest at this special 9/11 event thanks to our sponsors Richard Childress Racing and Veterans Bridge Home.



RSVP and find more information here: tinyurl.com/911coffee

