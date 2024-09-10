[Kernersville HCC] Wall of Hope Activity for Veterans and Staff

When: Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway Kernersville, NC Cost: Free





Join Salisbury VA staff for our Wall of Hope Activity in the Kernersville HCC lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don't have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at http://VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

