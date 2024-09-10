Skip to Content

[Kernersville HCC] Wall of Hope Activity for Veterans and Staff

When:

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway

Kernersville, NC

Cost:

Free

Join Salisbury VA staff for our Wall of Hope Activity in the Kernersville HCC lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

