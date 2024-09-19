Female Veterans & Spouses Empowerment Luncheon Event [EXTERNAL] Salisbury VA Medical Center Women Veterans Healthcare will be a guest speaker at the upcoming Women Veterans Luncheon. When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: The Veterans Social Center 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd West Salisbury, NC Cost: Free





Seating will be limited to 60 attendees. Please RSVP no later than Friday, September 27th.

Saturday, October 5, 2024 1-3 p.m.

Location: The Veterans Social Center

Address: 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd West, Salisbury, NC 28147

A full southern style buffet lunch will be served followed by guest speakers from the Salisbury VA Medical Center Women Veterans Healthcare, Belmont Abbey College, J.F. Hurley YMCA, Shelter Guardians (Veterans Service Dog Training), Rowan Helping Ministries, and Merle Norman Cosmetics Salon & Spa.

Discussion topics will include:

General Health, Mental Health, Health & Fitness, Veteran Homelessness, Nutrition & Weight Management, College Educational Opportunities, Gender Specific Care, Military Sexual Trauma, Skincare, and more.

Seating will be limited to 60 attendees.

Please RSVP no later than Friday, September 27th to thehighroad2021@gmail.com.

