Comprehensive Support for Women Veterans: Women Empowerment Group in Charlotte

Join us in Charlotte every Wednesday from October 2nd – November 6th 1:00-2:00 p.m. for the next session of our Women Empowerment Group.

When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Repeats
Where: Room 215 8601 University East Drive Charlotte, NC
Registration: Required





HUD-VASH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WOMEN’S HEALTH

PRESENTS: Comprehensive Support for Women Veterans

-------------------------------------

Please register by email by Monday, September 30th, 2024, to join the first session on October 2nd.

Group meetings are in 6-week increments, with 2 weeks between the next session start. Our sessions include rolling enrollment, so you can join at any time for the next Wednesday meeting in Charlotte.

Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

