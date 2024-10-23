Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall - North Charlotte
When:
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Whole Health Room
8601 University East Drive
Charlotte, NC
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
When in-person RSVP's have closed, Veterans will be able to attend the event virtually via Facebook Live.
Calling all Veterans!
The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall at the North Charlotte VA Clinic on Thursday, November 14, 2024, starting at 2 p.m. ET.
This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.
NOTE: In-person space is extremely limited for this event. EventBrite RSVPs are REQUIRED to attend this event at the facility; otherwise, virtual attendance via Facebook Live will be offered for those without an EventBrite RSVP. Reserve your spot today!
All attendees - virtual and in-person - will be able to ask questions with our Executive Leadership Team & also engage with the following VA health care services:
VA Health Care Service Information Tables:
- Care in the Community
- Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service)
- Compensation & Pension (Toxic Exposure Screenings)
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Peer Support
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Veterans Experience Office
- Women’s Health
Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.