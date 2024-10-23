Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall - North Charlotte

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Whole Health Room 8601 University East Drive Charlotte, NC Cost: Free RSVP: Required





RSVP When in-person RSVP's have closed, Veterans will be able to attend the event virtually via Facebook Live.

Calling all Veterans!

The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall at the North Charlotte VA Clinic on Thursday, November 14, 2024, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

NOTE: In-person space is extremely limited for this event. EventBrite RSVPs are REQUIRED to attend this event at the facility; otherwise, virtual attendance via Facebook Live will be offered for those without an EventBrite RSVP. Reserve your spot today!

All attendees - virtual and in-person - will be able to ask questions with our Executive Leadership Team & also engage with the following VA health care services:

VA Health Care Service Information Tables:

Care in the Community Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service) Compensation & Pension (Toxic Exposure Screenings) Eligibility & Enrollment Peer Support Veterans Benefits Administration Veterans Experience Office Women’s Health

Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.

