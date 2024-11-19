Veterans Coffee - RCR Racing [External Event] When: Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: RCR Banquet Hall 425 Industrial Drive Lexington, NC Cost: Free





From RCR Racing:

Veterans Coffee takes place on the second Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the RCR Banquet Hall, located at 425 Industrial Drive, Lexington, N.C. 27395. The dates for remaining 2024 Veterans Coffee events are August 14, Spetember 11, October 9, November 13, and December 11. Each event consists of coffee, doughnuts, guest speakers, musical performances, paint scheme unveils, and a plethora of Veteran resource tables.

