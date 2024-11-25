Veterans Shopping Day (Winston-Salem) When: Fri. Dec 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Hanes Mall 3320 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC Cost: Free





Veterans, family, and friends are invited to spend the day shopping with fellow Veterans. Show your military pride by wearing something related to your military service.

VA staff will be located in the Food Court.

POCS:

Peer Specialist Walter Bradley (980) 401- 1043

Peer Specialist Martin Harper (980) 330-8106

Peer Specialist Jonathan Kauth ( 980) 401-2434

Peer Specialist Dianne Abernathy (980) 401-0124

Other VA events