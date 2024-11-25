Veterans Shopping Day (Winston-Salem)
When:
Fri. Dec 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Hanes Mall
3320 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Cost:
Free
Veterans, family, and friends are invited to spend the day shopping with fellow Veterans. Show your military pride by wearing something related to your military service.
VA staff will be located in the Food Court.
POCS:
- Peer Specialist Walter Bradley (980) 401- 1043
- Peer Specialist Martin Harper (980) 330-8106
- Peer Specialist Jonathan Kauth ( 980) 401-2434
- Peer Specialist Dianne Abernathy (980) 401-0124