Salisbury VA Health Care System hosts ribbon-cutting to commemorate new Emergency Department

PRESS RELEASE

January 31, 2025

Salisbury , NC — The Salisbury VA Health Care System hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the new emergency department (ED) at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina, January 31, 2025.

The new ED will provide essential VA care services to Veterans throughout the Piedmont region of North Carolina when it officially opens on Monday, February 3, 2025.

“Our new state-of-the-art emergency department is a renewal of VA’s commitment to excellence for the Veterans we serve each and every day in Salisbury and throughout North Carolina,” said Kevin P. Amick, executive director of the Salisbury VA Health Care System. “No matter how urgent or emergent a health care situation may be, the team at the Salisbury VA stands ready to triage and treat our Veterans 24/7.”

The new ED boasts approximately 8,414 square feet of new patient care space, featuring:

18 private patient rooms, including 13 basic care rooms, a woman's health room, an isolation room, a mental health room, a bariatric room, and a code blue room.

Four of the 13 basic care rooms can be utilized as pandemic areas, and two can serve as minor procedure rooms.

A spacious, collaborative centralized staff work area.

A dedicated decontamination room for national emergency response to hazardous events.

The approximately 7,800 square feet in the existing ED at the Salisbury VA Medical Center also underwent a comprehensive renovation, resulting in:

A larger waiting area with two private triage rooms, two fast-track rooms, a police office, and a separate staff-only area.

Improved patient flow and enhanced staff experience with a dedicated break area.

A newly created connection between several buildings on the sprawling Salisbury VA campus, providing convenient indoor access for patients and staff.

VA is committed to enhancing access to high-quality care for Veterans through initiatives like the renovation of its emergency departments. These improvements are part of a broader effort to ensure Veterans receive timely and effective care.

Veterans now have more options for immediate care, including same-day access to appointments by calling 1-855-679-0074.

Additionally, Veterans can seek urgent care at community facilities by contacting 1-800-698-2411.

These efforts reflect the VA’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of those who served our nation.

About the Salisbury VA Health Care System

At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.