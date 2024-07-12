Privacy-FOIA Office

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 5 U.S.C. 552, implemented in VA by 38 CFR 1.550-1.562 provides that any person has the right to obtain access to federal agency records, except to the extent that such records or portions of them are protected from public disclosure by one of the nine FOIA exemptions or by one of three special law enforcement record exclusions.

The Salisbury VAMC FOIA Program applies to records that are: created, collected, used, maintained, or transmitted by or for Salisbury VAMC; under its authority and control; that document the organization, functions, policies, decisions, procedures, operations or activities of Salisbury VAMC; or contain information appropriate for retention or preservation by Salisbury VAMC because of the value of the information.

A FOIA request may be made by any person (including foreign citizens), partnerships, corporations, associations, and foreign, State, or local governments, but must reasonably described Salisbury VAMC records or a reasonably segregated portion of the records to any person upon written request.