Privacy-FOIA Office
The Privacy-FOIA Office is located within the Office of Corporate Compliance, W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center, Salisbury VA Health Care System.
Contact Information
Office Location: Building 1, W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center, Rooms 129, 130, 131
Phone:
Email: vhasbyprivacy-foiaofficers@va.gov
FOIA Request (via email): VHASBYFOIARequests@va.gov
Mailing Address:
Attn: Privacy-FOIA Office
Office of Corporate Compliance
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center
1601 Brenner Ave
Salisbury, NC 28144 (00CC)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is FOIA?
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 5 U.S.C. 552, implemented in VA by 38 CFR 1.550-1.562 provides that any person has the right to obtain access to federal agency records, except to the extent that such records or portions of them are protected from public disclosure by one of the nine FOIA exemptions or by one of three special law enforcement record exclusions.
The Salisbury VAMC FOIA Program applies to records that are: created, collected, used, maintained, or transmitted by or for Salisbury VAMC; under its authority and control; that document the organization, functions, policies, decisions, procedures, operations or activities of Salisbury VAMC; or contain information appropriate for retention or preservation by Salisbury VAMC because of the value of the information.
A FOIA request may be made by any person (including foreign citizens), partnerships, corporations, associations, and foreign, State, or local governments, but must reasonably described Salisbury VAMC records or a reasonably segregated portion of the records to any person upon written request.
What is an Amendment Request?
The Veteran has the right to request an amendment (i.e., correction, deletion, addition, replacement) to any information in their health record. The request must be in writing and adequately describe the specific information the Veteran believes to be inaccurate, incomplete, irrelevant, or untimely, and the reason for this belief. The written request should be mailed or delivered to the Privacy Officers.
What is a Privacy Complaint?
Patients have a right to file a complaint if they believe that VHA has violated their (or someone else's) health information, privacy rights or committed another violation of the Privacy or Security Rule. A complaint can be filed in any written format or sent using the form (referenced in the "how to column") or by contacting one or more of the following; VHA health care facility's Privacy Officer, where they are receiving care, VHA Privacy Office, VA Office of Inspector General, or U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights.
Download Privacy Forms
Click the links below to download various forms for submission to the Privacy-FOIA Office.