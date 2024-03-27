Women's Health iRest Meditation (Yoga Nidra)

Discover a restful state of consciousness between wakefulness and sleep.

When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm MT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





To register, contact Sara Heinz PsyD, ABPP at 801-582-1565, ext. 3851.

This 4-week virtual group meets on Thursdays beginning June 6

In this closed group, discover a restful state of consciousness between wakefulness and sleep, while training the body to reconnect with its natural ability to rest and restore. iRest targets chronic pain to improve sleep and mood, decrease hypervigilance, resolve trauma, and increase an overall sense of well-being. The group offers a calm and safe space for women Veterans, including those who are currently pregnant or post-partum.

A link to join the virtual group will be provided once you are registered with Sara Heinz PsyD, ABPP.