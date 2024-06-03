Women Veterans Recognition Day Event
When:
Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Main Lobby
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
On Women Veterans Recognition Day we recognize and honor women who have served our country. On June 12, 1948, the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was signed, giving women the right to permanently serve in the regular Armed Forces.
On June 12, stop by the medical center front lobby between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to grab a token of our appreciation!
100 Years of Health Care for Women Veterans