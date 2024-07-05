Local Creative Arts Competition - Visual Arts Display
Veteran artists show off your skills. The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is holding its local Creative Arts Competition.
When:
Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 8 - MPC
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/
Visual arts will be on display 10:00am-2:00pm August 6 in the Multi-Purpose Center in Building 8
2024 Festival Rules
- Submissions due July 26th, 2024
- Entries can be submitted via email or in-person
- To qualify for entry the artist must be an enrolled patient of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
- All work must have been created/filmed after October 1, 2023 (except for Visual Art: Military Combat Experience entries)
- The VA facility reserves the right to withhold entries from public viewing if needed
- ALL VISUAL ART entries must be framed and ready to hang
- A Veteran can enter up to 3 categories in EACH Division but ONLY 1 entry per category · In addition to digital submissions, Veterans must complete registration and photo consent forms
To register or for more information contact Melissa Rollins, TRS, CTRS.
Call: 801-582-1565 ext. 2691
Text: 801-712-8956
Email:Melissa.Rollins@va.gov