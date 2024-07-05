Local Creative Arts Competition - Visual Arts Display

Veteran artists show off your skills. The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is holding its local Creative Arts Competition.

When: Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Building 8 - MPC 500 Foothill Boulevard Salt Lake City, UT Get directions on Google Maps to George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/

Visual arts will be on display 10:00am-2:00pm August 6 in the Multi-Purpose Center in Building 8

2024 Festival Rules

Submissions due July 26th, 2024

Entries can be submitted via email or in-person

To qualify for entry the artist must be an enrolled patient of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

All work must have been created/filmed after October 1, 2023 (except for Visual Art: Military Combat Experience entries)

The VA facility reserves the right to withhold entries from public viewing if needed

ALL VISUAL ART entries must be framed and ready to hang

A Veteran can enter up to 3 categories in EACH Division but ONLY 1 entry per category · In addition to digital submissions, Veterans must complete registration and photo consent forms

To register or for more information contact Melissa Rollins, TRS, CTRS.

Call: 801-582-1565 ext. 2691

Text: 801-712-8956

Email:Melissa.Rollins@va.gov

