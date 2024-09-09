Skip to Content

2024 Veterans Stand Down in Utah

Soldier facing away crouching with American flag, text overlay says Veterans Stand Down

Housing, food, and clothing resources provided to Veterans experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. The 20224 Veterans Stand Down is open to all Veterans.

When:

Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Sunnyside Park Pavilion

1735 Sunnyside Ave

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

Open to all Veterans. Please encourage all homeless Veterans to attend this annual event.

