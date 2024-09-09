2024 Veterans Stand Down in Utah
Housing, food, and clothing resources provided to Veterans experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. The 20224 Veterans Stand Down is open to all Veterans.
When:
Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Sunnyside Park Pavilion
1735 Sunnyside Ave
Salt Lake City, UT
Cost:
Free
Open to all Veterans. Please encourage all homeless Veterans to attend this annual event.
