2024 Veterans Stand Down in Utah Housing, food, and clothing resources provided to Veterans experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. The 20224 Veterans Stand Down is open to all Veterans. When: Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Sunnyside Park Pavilion 1735 Sunnyside Ave Salt Lake City, UT Cost: Free





