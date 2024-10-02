Pocatello VA Clinic Veteran Resource Fair/Town Hall

Pocatello VA Clinic Town Hall/Resource Fair

When: Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm MT Where: 500 South 11th Avenue Pocatello, ID Cost: Free





Veterans, families, and caregivers come meet with our leadership and learn about the resources offered at the Pocatello VA Clinic and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. The VA Benefits team will assist with filing claims for disabilities caused by military service. Please join us for the VA Benefits Fair.

• Enroll for VA Healthcare

• Help with benefits claims from VBA

• Learn more about VA programs and services

• Speak with local health care system leaders

